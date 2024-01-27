Son of '12th Fail' director continues unstoppable run in Ranji Trophy, hits fourth consecutive century

Chopra has accumulated a total of 666 runs in just seven innings in the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy season. His scorecard includes a whopping 85 fours and 18 sixes.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 season, Agni Chopra, son of '12th Fail' movie director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is setting the cricketing stage ablaze with his extraordinary batting prowess. Representing Mizoram, Agni has been in exceptional form, hitting his fourth consecutive century on January 26 against Meghalaya, highlighting his burgeoning talent in the domestic cricket arena.

While his father, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, continues to bask in the success of '12th Fail,' a film centered around IPS Manoj Sharma's life, Agni is crafting his own legacy on the cricket field. In this season's Ranji Trophy, Agni Chopra has emerged as a prolific run-scorer, making a remarkable debut in the tournament.

Facing Meghalaya in his fourth First-Class match, Agni played a stellar innings, amassing 105 runs from just 90 balls, featuring 13 fours and four sixes. This stellar performance played a crucial role in Mizoram posting an imposing total of 359 runs in the first innings.

Agni's debut in the Ranji Trophy was equally striking, with scores of 166 and 92 in the first match against Sikkim. Despite his outstanding contributions, Mizoram fell short of victory. Undeterred, Agni carried his excellent form into the second match against Nagaland, scoring 164 in the first innings and adding 15 in the second. In the subsequent match against Arunachal Pradesh, Agni continued his fiery form, notching up 114 runs.

Following his latest century, Agni has become the focal point of discussions among netizens, who showered him with immense praise for his left-handed batting prowess.

How is Agni Chopra scoring runs for fun 4th consecutive hundred in the Ranji trophy Abhijit @ChaiMeiDubaBskt January 26, 2024

Agni Chopra gets fourth consecutive hundred 105 off 90 balls in Ranji trophy People may discount his opposition but one cannot discount his run making ability and form Two purple patches in the family #12thFail @VVCFilms shishir hattangadi @shishhattangadi January 26, 2024

Agni Chopra has amassed a total of 666 runs in just seven innings to date, featuring an impressive count of 85 fours and 18 sixes, showcasing his aggressive and effective batting style. His rapid ascent in domestic cricket and consistent performances indicate that he is a rising star to keep an eye on, solidifying his position as a formidable batsman in the Indian cricketing landscape.