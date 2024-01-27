Son of '12th Fail' director continues unstoppable run in Ranji Trophy, hits fourth consecutive century

Twitter
Headlines

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

23rd World Sustainable Development Summit to take place in New Delhi from Feb 7-9

'Could not be...': Sania Mirza reacts after Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43

Fighter box office collection day 3: Hrithik, Deepika's film all set to cross Rs 100-crore mark, mints Rs 28 crore

8 vegetables rich in fibre

6 ways to get relief from arthritis pain

Highest partnership for each wicket in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

Meet actress who was married into a royal family, created controversy by wearing bikini in debut film, she is..

First look of Bobby Deol as ruthless Udhiran from Suriya's pan-India film Kanguva unveiled on actor's 55th birthday

Meet star kid whose debut film was flop, one role made her superstar, her massive net worth is..

HomeCricket

Cricket

Son of '12th Fail' director continues unstoppable run in Ranji Trophy, hits fourth consecutive century

Chopra has accumulated a total of 666 runs in just seven innings in the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy season. His scorecard includes a whopping 85 fours and 18 sixes.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 06:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 season, Agni Chopra, son of '12th Fail' movie director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is setting the cricketing stage ablaze with his extraordinary batting prowess. Representing Mizoram, Agni has been in exceptional form, hitting his fourth consecutive century on January 26 against Meghalaya, highlighting his burgeoning talent in the domestic cricket arena.

While his father, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, continues to bask in the success of '12th Fail,' a film centered around IPS Manoj Sharma's life, Agni is crafting his own legacy on the cricket field. In this season's Ranji Trophy, Agni Chopra has emerged as a prolific run-scorer, making a remarkable debut in the tournament.

Facing Meghalaya in his fourth First-Class match, Agni played a stellar innings, amassing 105 runs from just 90 balls, featuring 13 fours and four sixes. This stellar performance played a crucial role in Mizoram posting an imposing total of 359 runs in the first innings.

Agni's debut in the Ranji Trophy was equally striking, with scores of 166 and 92 in the first match against Sikkim. Despite his outstanding contributions, Mizoram fell short of victory. Undeterred, Agni carried his excellent form into the second match against Nagaland, scoring 164 in the first innings and adding 15 in the second. In the subsequent match against Arunachal Pradesh, Agni continued his fiery form, notching up 114 runs.

Following his latest century, Agni has become the focal point of discussions among netizens, who showered him with immense praise for his left-handed batting prowess.

Agni Chopra has amassed a total of 666 runs in just seven innings to date, featuring an impressive count of 85 fours and 18 sixes, showcasing his aggressive and effective batting style. His rapid ascent in domestic cricket and consistent performances indicate that he is a rising star to keep an eye on, solidifying his position as a formidable batsman in the Indian cricketing landscape.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shoaib Malik breaks silence on contract termination with BPL franchise over suspicion of match-fixing

England skipper Heather Knight pulls out of WPL 2024, RCB name replacement

This actress became star at 17, charged Rs 2.5 crore for 15-minute act, vanished from films, has done no film in 9 years

February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a cop who lived like a ‘monk’ to crack UPSC exam in her third attempt; she is married to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE