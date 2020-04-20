'Sometimes you don’t': CSK's savage reply to Kevin Pietersen's cheeky post on MS Dhoni is winning hearts
The Chennai-based franchise's response grabbed a lot of attention on the platform and ended up receiving more retweets than Pietersen's initial tweet.
MS Dhoni , AFP
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen posted a throwback photograph of himself with Team India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a cheeky caption.
In the photo, Pietersen can be seen pointing out towards a certain direction and is saying something to the former Indian skipper.
It was a normal photo where Dhoni can be seen smiling as he looked towards the pointed direction.
Kevin posted the photo with a caption which read: "Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy"
“Hey, MSD, why don’t you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy...!” pic.twitter.com/OKVukkkSQD— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 18, 2020
However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dropped a hilarious response to this tweet.
The Chennai-based franchise posted a classic photo, showing off Dhoni's lightning stumping abilities and trolled back the former England international.
“But sometimes you don’t need fielders!”, CSK captioned the photo.
HERE IS THE POST:
But sometimes you don't need fielders! pic.twitter.com/3gHMTo2zqe— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2020
This response won millions of harts and grabbed a lot of attention on the platform and ended up receiving more retweets than Pietersen's initial tweet.