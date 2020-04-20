Trending#

coronavirus

IPL 2020

Modi

lockdown

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


'Sometimes you don’t': CSK's savage reply to Kevin Pietersen's cheeky post on MS Dhoni is winning hearts

The Chennai-based franchise's response grabbed a lot of attention on the platform and ended up receiving more retweets than Pietersen's initial tweet.


MS Dhoni

, AFP

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 07:48 AM IST

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen posted a throwback photograph of himself with Team India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a cheeky caption.

In the photo, Pietersen can be seen pointing out towards a certain direction and is saying something to the former Indian skipper.

It was a normal photo where Dhoni can be seen smiling as he looked towards the pointed direction.

Kevin posted the photo with a caption which read: "Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy"

However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dropped a hilarious response to this tweet.

The Chennai-based franchise posted a classic photo, showing off Dhoni's lightning stumping abilities and trolled back the former England international.

“But sometimes you don’t need fielders!”, CSK captioned the photo.

HERE IS THE POST:

This response won millions of harts and grabbed a lot of attention on the platform and ended up receiving more retweets than Pietersen's initial tweet.