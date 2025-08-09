Twitter
CRICKET

'Sometimes players convey the same message to team and get dropped': KKR skipper praises Jasprit Bumrah's 'courage'

Ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah told the team management that he would be available for just three games out of five in the Test series against England.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

'Sometimes players convey the same message to team and get dropped': KKR skipper praises Jasprit Bumrah's 'courage'
Jasprit Bumrah played just three games in the 5-match Test series against England

In the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the most talked about players in the 5-match Test series. Ahead of the series, Bumrah and Team India management confirmed that the speedster will be available in just three out of 5 games. He played the first Test at Headingley, the next one at Lord's, and the final one at the Oval. Talking about Bumrah's decision to tell the team about his availability, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane has come forward and is all praise for the pacer and even termed him 'courageous'.

 

Rahane praises Bumrah for his 'courage'

 

While speaking at his YouTube channel, Rahane said, ''What I liked about Bumrah was that he was pretty clear; he knew what he wanted to do before the series. He said, 'I'll play the first one, I won't play the second one, and then I'll play the third'. Great clarity for a captain. It's always difficult to speak with such clarity to a captain. As a player, when you are playing for India, that's really difficult. Often, it happens, some player tells you such things, and he gets dropped. It shows that he has the courage to tell the captain and management to be really clear.''

 

''It also shows that he is keeping the team ahead of himself. Sometimes it is not easy to do so when you are playing for India. As a player, when you are representing India, it's not easy. Sometimes players convey the same message to the team, and then they get dropped,'' he added.

 

Interestingly, India lost all the matches or managed to end it in a draw whenever Bumrah was included in the Playing XI.

