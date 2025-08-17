'Sometimes his legs...': Aakash Chopra explains why KL Rahul's T20I return is 'bleak' despite strong IPL numbers

Having played in 72 T20 internationals and amassed more than 2200 runs, including two centuries, Rahul's final appearance for India in this format was during the semi-final loss to England at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide.

The competition for places in India’s T20I team is intensifying with the Asia Cup T20 scheduled for September and the next T20 World Cup just six months away. India plans to reveal their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on August 19, and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his thoughts on the extensive list of opening and wicket-keeping candidates. Discussing the potential return of KL Rahul to the team, Chopra suggested that the prevailing view of Rahul's slow batting style might hinder his chances of selection.

Chopra further emphasized that Rahul should not expect to reclaim the opening slot, even after a successful IPL 2025 season with the Delhi Capitals.

“If you see his IPL numbers, they are outstanding. In the recent past, no player has been a 600-run bank like him. However, a reputation has developed that he plays very slow at times,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra mentioned that Rahul sometimes experiences streaks and phases where his batting scoring rates can encounter obstacles.

“If something is stopping him, it’s his own mindset. Sometimes his legs are shackled, and when the mindset is right, he flies with wings. I feel he has the game. I remember a shot, it was the Indore ground, and he hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six over cover, and I was like wow. However, then you also get knocks when you feel that he should hit, but he thinks differently,” he observed.

With players like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill competing, Chopra stated that Rahul should not be viewed as a candidate for the opener position. Prior to his outstanding Test series in England, where he amassed over 500 runs for the first time in a Test series, Rahul improved his T20 credentials by scoring 539 runs in the IPL, which included a century and three fifties, while mainly playing in the middle-order position.

“He cannot play as an opener because the opening story has ended, unfortunately, for the time being. Sanju Samson is there with Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal is behind them, and I am putting Shubman Gill’s name also at the fourth spot. Four people are standing in the line,” Chopra added.

Having played in 72 T20 internationals and amassed more than 2200 runs, including two centuries, Rahul's final appearance for India in this format was during the semi-final loss to England at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide.

