'Sometimes his legs...': Aakash Chopra explains why KL Rahul's T20I return is 'bleak' despite strong IPL numbers

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests

War 2: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan in Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s film? He appears in latest YRF Spy Universe film, not as Pathaan, but..

BPH vs LNS, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Top fantasy picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit match

Alia Bhatt trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-minute healthy snack recipe you must try

Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell

Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’

'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebration caught on camera will move you

From Fighter to Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s most powerful roles in uniform

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18 and 19—Details Inside

Public Holiday: Banks and schools in THESE states will be closed on August 18-19

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

50 Years of Rajinikanth: 5 Thalaivar intro scenes that stole show

'Internal politics is...': Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire from Tests

Ex-India star accuses BCCI of forcing Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Sometimes his legs...': Aakash Chopra explains why KL Rahul's T20I return is 'bleak' despite strong IPL numbers

Having played in 72 T20 internationals and amassed more than 2200 runs, including two centuries, Rahul's final appearance for India in this format was during the semi-final loss to England at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

'Sometimes his legs...': Aakash Chopra explains why KL Rahul's T20I return is 'bleak' despite strong IPL numbers

TRENDING NOW

The competition for places in India’s T20I team is intensifying with the Asia Cup T20 scheduled for September and the next T20 World Cup just six months away. India plans to reveal their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup on August 19, and former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his thoughts on the extensive list of opening and wicket-keeping candidates. Discussing the potential return of KL Rahul to the team, Chopra suggested that the prevailing view of Rahul's slow batting style might hinder his chances of selection.

Chopra further emphasized that Rahul should not expect to reclaim the opening slot, even after a successful IPL 2025 season with the Delhi Capitals.

“If you see his IPL numbers, they are outstanding. In the recent past, no player has been a 600-run bank like him. However, a reputation has developed that he plays very slow at times,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra mentioned that Rahul sometimes experiences streaks and phases where his batting scoring rates can encounter obstacles.

“If something is stopping him, it’s his own mindset. Sometimes his legs are shackled, and when the mindset is right, he flies with wings. I feel he has the game. I remember a shot, it was the Indore ground, and he hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six over cover, and I was like wow. However, then you also get knocks when you feel that he should hit, but he thinks differently,” he observed.

With players like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill competing, Chopra stated that Rahul should not be viewed as a candidate for the opener position. Prior to his outstanding Test series in England, where he amassed over 500 runs for the first time in a Test series, Rahul improved his T20 credentials by scoring 539 runs in the IPL, which included a century and three fifties, while mainly playing in the middle-order position.

“He cannot play as an opener because the opening story has ended, unfortunately, for the time being. Sanju Samson is there with Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal is behind them, and I am putting Shubman Gill’s name also at the fourth spot. Four people are standing in the line,” Chopra added.

Having played in 72 T20 internationals and amassed more than 2200 runs, including two centuries, Rahul's final appearance for India in this format was during the semi-final loss to England at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide.

Also read| Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Price of Peace: Putin's plan to carve up Ukraine
The Price of Peace: Putin's Plan to Carve Up Ukraine
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and more
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Check date, timings, city-wise shubh muhurat for Delhi
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits
Sara Tendulkar’s protein drink: Recipe and health benefits guide
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort, says, 'Will not tolerate...'
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi's stark warning to Pakistan from Red Fort
R Ashwin issues clarification after CSK's official statement on Dewald Brevis' signing, says 'if a franchise needs a player...'
R Ashwin issues clarification after CSK's official statement on Dewald Brevis' s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE