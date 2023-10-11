Headlines

'Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting': Mohammad Rizwan's witty response to his on-field challenges goes viral

Rizwan struggled while running during the middle overs, but later on, he appeared to be fine in the match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

The Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, achieved a remarkable victory against Sri Lanka at the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup. In this thrilling match, Mohammad Rizwan displayed his exceptional skills by scoring a classy century, propelling Pakistan to their highest-ever successful chase in World Cup history. Despite battling severe cramps, Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 131 runs, while the young Abdullah Shafique also made his mark with a maiden century. Together, they guided Pakistan to a six-wicket victory, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 345 runs.

Rizwan's innings was a masterclass in pacing and determination. He formed a match-winning partnership of 176 runs for the third wicket with the talented 23-year-old Shafique, who contributed an impressive 113 runs. This partnership not only revived Pakistan's chase but also set the stage for their triumph. Rizwan then continued his dominance by adding another 95 runs with Saud Shakeel (31), ultimately leading Pakistan to victory in just 48.2 overs.

This historic run-chase not only secured Pakistan's win but also established a new record for the highest successful chase in the history of the World Cup. With this triumph, Pakistan extended their unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka in World Cups to an overwhelming 8-0.

Previously, Ireland held the record for the highest run chase in ODI World Cups. They achieved this feat during the 2011 World Cup in India when they successfully chased down 329 runs against England.

After the match, Rizwan was questioned about his cramps, to which he responded with a playful and witty remark.

"Sometimes it's cramp, sometimes it's like acting," he said.

Rizwan struggled while running during the middle overs, but later on, he appeared to be fine in the match.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis played a remarkable innings, smashing a century off just 77 balls, making it the fastest hundred by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history. Alongside him, Sadeera Samarawickrama also shone, scoring his first ODI century with an impressive knock of 108 off 89 balls. Their partnership helped Sri Lanka achieve their highest World Cup total against a Full Member team.

Mendis, at 28 years old, displayed absolute authority in his batting, hitting six maximums and 14 fours. He formed two crucial partnerships, one with Pathum Nissanka (51) and another with Samarawickrama, propelling Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark in just the 28th over.

After Mendis was dismissed, Samarawickrama took charge and paced his innings brilliantly. He utilized his cuts and drives effectively, allowing Sri Lanka to accumulate runs effortlessly. His knock of 89 balls included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

However, Pakistan managed to regain some control towards the end of the innings. Hasan Ali removed Charith Asalanka (3), Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva (25), and Shaheen Afridi got rid of Dasun Shanaka (12). This tight bowling spell restricted Sri Lanka to just 18 runs between the 30th and 35th overs.

Samarawickrama held the innings together, ensuring Sri Lanka stayed on track. Nevertheless, as the pitch slowed down, Pakistan claimed two more wickets, preventing Sri Lanka from reaching a total of 350.

Hasan Ali was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for 71 runs. Haris Rauf also contributed with two wickets for 64 runs. However, the overall performance of the bowling unit was disappointing, particularly from Shaheen Afridi (1/66 in 9 overs) and Shadab Khan (1/55 in 8 overs).

