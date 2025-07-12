'Somebody's wife is...': Jasprit Bumrah's reaction to interruption during press conference goes viral

India's star pacer in a recent presser invoked laughter when a reporter's wife called while he was recalling his most memorable moment. Know more what really happened.

In a press conference after the end of Day 2 play in the third Test against England at Lord's, Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah invoked laughter when a reporter's wife called when he was recalling his most memorable moment. Bumrah was again the star bowler for India in the ongoing Lord's Test against England, where he took a fifer again. At the day's end presser, Bumrah addressed the reporters and responded to their questions.

When he was responding to a question asked by a reporter, a phone rang suddenly and prompted Bumrah to respond jokingly, ''somebody's wife is calling, but I will not pick it up.'' While talking to the media, Bumrah took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about India's tour of England in 2021.

When Bumrah recalled 2021's Lord's game

He talked about the 2nd Test at Lord's, where Bumrah fell for a duck and went wicketless in the 1st innings. In his second turn, he stitched an important 89-run unbeaten knock with Mohammad Shami to bring India to 298/8.

''I don't think about all that. The most memorable Test match for me was in England last time. When Shami Bhai and I won the match with batting, so obviously, I will remember those memories. It is a good thing to come to the Honours Board. When my son grows up, I can tell him that my name is on the Honours Board,'' Bumrah said.

''And it is also there in many other places. But I remember the memories. In that match, I took only 3 or 4 wickets. But that memory was very special for me because we came forward in the game from behind and we had them all out in 60 overs. So memories are very important to me,'' he added.

For those late to the story, Bumrah took 5 wickets in the first innings of the Lord's Test against England. He bowled 27 overs in total and leaked 74 runs.