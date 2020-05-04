'Some things should be kept traditional': Gautam Gambhir, Brett Lee not in favour of T20 games being split into 4 inning

Since the idea to split the T20 cricket into four innings came into being, former India opener Gautam Gambhir and Australia pacer Brett Lee are not happy with this.

The idea came after Sachin Tendulkar had suggested that ODI cricket could be revived by splitting each innings in two.

However, when it comes to T20 cricket, this idea cannot be achieved, Gambhir and Lee, said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Gambhir sees no point in experimenting with the format which is just comprised of 40 overs per match.

The two-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) winning captain feels splitting it into four innings will also take away the impact of the toss.

“I’m not a big believer that we should split T20 cricket into two innings. I think, Sachin Tendulkar somewhere gave a suggestion that we could try doing it with 50 overs which makes a lot of sense because you’ve got 25 overs (each),” Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, said.

“It also probably takes the toss away as well – because in some conditions the toss plays a huge role and I was absolutely favour of that as well. But not in T20 cricket, it’s too short a format and there’s hardly any time. Splitting that into 10 overs each will be too short an inning.”

Lee, who played 25 T20Is for Australia and 38 IPL matches said, “I am all for T20 cricket whether it’s the Indian Premier League or the Big Bash to have some flair about it, some excitement to bring people to the game. But there are some things you want to keep traditional when it comes to cricket and I think having 4 innings is a bit too much. I still think it’s always nice to see a target, and try and chase that target down or defend it”.