'Some still trying to prove they're Indians': Ahead of IND vs PAK clash, Shahid Afridi triggers fresh row

Shahid Afridi has been in the headlines after he made derogatory remarks on the Indian Army after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation of the Pahalgam Terror Attack in April.

India and Pakistan are all set to enter the Dubai International Stadium on September 14 for the much-awaited clash of 2025. Ahead of this high-voltage game, former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi has reignited a fresh row on the cancellation of the India champions vs Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. ''I have always said that cricket should go on; it has always helped in making the relations better between the two countries. In England, people had bought tickets to see the WCL match, and the players had practised. Then you didn't play. What was the thinking? I just can't understand,'' Afridi told Pakistan channel Samaa TV.

''Agar mai naam lunga na iss waqt, toh wo beechare phass jayenge. The player I referred to as a bad egg, his captain also told him, 'If you don't want to play, then don't play. Just don't tweet on social media.' But that said, the player had come with an ulterior motive. That is why he was a bad egg,'' he added.

Afridi also alleged that a few former players are desperate to show their love for the nation. ''There are plenty of issues in India. Some people reach the houses of players and threaten to burn them down. Certain players are still trying to prove they are Indian. They have been displaying this ever since being born. Now they are doing commentary in the Asia Cup,'' he further said.

For those late to the story, India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the first time on a cricket field after the tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack in April earlier this year.