'Some still trying to prove they're Indians': Ahead of IND vs PAK clash, Shahid Afridi triggers fresh row

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Diljit Dosanjh is stunned listening to Aryan Khan's rap in Tenu Ki Pata, Shah Rukh Khan hopes his son 'didn't trouble' the singer - Watch video

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli’s iconic knock that made him world’s first batter to achieve THIS rare milestone

Nepal unrest: Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51; one Indian among dead

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda

PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Oman live on TV, online?

‘India doesn’t lack ideas, it lacks early believers’: Inside Funding Moguls’ mission to back founders before it’s too late

'I'll walk nude at MCG if he doesn't make a hundred: Former Australian batter makes bold bet, his daughter Grace begs for father

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kannada actor-director S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against him, his wife and son

S Narayan's daughter-in-law files dowry harassment case against family

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, became most profitable Indian film of 2025, broke Saiyaara fever, had no stars, name is...

Made in Rs 15 crores, this film earned 2000% profit, broke Saiyaara fever

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

Kathmandu in Chaos: Nepal’s Youth Uprising and China’s Shadow

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Some still trying to prove they're Indians': Ahead of IND vs PAK clash, Shahid Afridi triggers fresh row

Shahid Afridi has been in the headlines after he made derogatory remarks on the Indian Army after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation of the Pahalgam Terror Attack in April.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 02:48 PM IST

'Some still trying to prove they're Indians': Ahead of IND vs PAK clash, Shahid Afridi triggers fresh row
India vs Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium on September 14.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India and Pakistan are all set to enter the Dubai International Stadium on September 14 for the much-awaited clash of 2025. Ahead of this high-voltage game, former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi has reignited a fresh row on the cancellation of the India champions vs Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. ''I have always said that cricket should go on; it has always helped in making the relations better between the two countries. In England, people had bought tickets to see the WCL match, and the players had practised. Then you didn't play. What was the thinking? I just can't understand,'' Afridi told Pakistan channel Samaa TV.

''Agar mai naam lunga na iss waqt, toh wo beechare phass jayenge. The player I referred to as a bad egg, his captain also told him, 'If you don't want to play, then don't play. Just don't tweet on social media.' But that said, the player had come with an ulterior motive. That is why he was a bad egg,'' he added.

Afridi also alleged that a few former players are desperate to show their love for the nation. ''There are plenty of issues in India. Some people reach the houses of players and threaten to burn them down. Certain players are still trying to prove they are Indian. They have been displaying this ever since being born. Now they are doing commentary in the Asia Cup,'' he further said. 

For those late to the story, India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the first time on a cricket field after the tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack in April earlier this year. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback, runway to open by..., Terminal-2 by...
Delhi IGI Airport set for major comeback: Runway to open by THIS date, Terminal-
Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence
Sachin Tendulkar to be next BCCI chief? Legendary batter finally breaks silence
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-origin man, who is behind popular feature of Apple iPhone 17
Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-origin man, who is behind popular feature of 
Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims the main issue in India now is that of...
Rahul Gandhi lauds PM Modi's upcoming Manipur visit but claims main issue now...
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks, says, 'Focus on own...'
Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi schools Switzerland at UNHRC over minority remarks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE