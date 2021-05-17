'Some people have mental constipation': Salman Butt on Michael Vaughan's match-fixer jibe

The Kane Williamson-Virat Kohli debate started by former England captain Michael Vaughan has started becoming battle of egos and who comes up with a better and more savage response between him and former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt.

It all started with Vaughan saying that had Kane Williamson been Indian, he would have been the greatest player in the world but the number of followers on Instagram and due to social media culture of abuse and trolling no one is allowed to say that the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is not the greatest after saying that the Kiwi is as good as his Indian counterpart across formats.

Butt responding on the same said that there is no one in comparison with Kohli, who has 70 international tons to his name and then he made a personal jibe saying Vaughan doesn't have a single one and said that he has a habit of stirring up debates.

To which, Vaughan responded by saying that Salman Butt should have this much clarity when he was match-fixing and he also made a personal attack saying that he wasn't a match-fixer like some.

No idea what the headline is ... but I seen what Salman has said about me ... that's fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match fixing !!! https://t.co/EkDWuH7Vi4

Now, Butt has again come with a response saying Vaughan's comments were below the belt and he is suffering from some mental constipation.

"I don't want to get into details. I just want to say that he's picked the topic in the wrong context. There is no justification for a reaction like this. This is very below-average, below-the-belt. If he wants to live in the past and wants to talk about it, he surely can. Constipation is an illness. Things get stuck and they don’t come out that easily. Some people have mental constipation. Their minds are in the past. That doesn’t matter," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

"We spoke about two great players and there was no need to take it into a different direction. But he has opted to. The year he has mentioned, he can go on. It's the past and it's gone. But that doesn't change the actual fact, which we spoke about. Had he provided some statistical presentation, some logic, some experienced-based observation, it would have been better. We too could have learned something.

"Had he spoken about cricket and proved us wrong or proved himself right, it would have been fun. But that didn’t happen. To go below the belt is an option everyone has. It just defines what you pick to do, it defines you. Now that he has done, it, he can keep on doing it as much as he can. It doesn't affect anyone, but he has just defined himself," he signed off