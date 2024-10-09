Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh caused confusion on social media with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter).

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 04:57 PM IST

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused
File Photo
Harbhajan Singh, the renowned Indian off-spinner, caused a stir on social media on Tuesday with a cryptic tweet that rapidly gained traction. Interestingly, the tweet was posted on the same day that the Assembly Election results for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir were announced. The timing of the tweet, coinciding with the election results, further fueled speculation as many attempted to draw connections to political developments.

“Nowadays, some ants are teaching bees how to make honey,” Singh wrote on X.

Amidst speculation linking a recent incident to a prominent cricketer, many social media users attempted to draw political connections due to its occurrence on the day of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir election results.

The incident in question involved Harbhajan Singh recalling the post-match events following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling clash that secured their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

In a crucial league stage match, RCB faced CSK, trailing the five-time champions by just two points in the league table. RCB needed to win by 18 runs or more to advance to the playoffs due to their inferior net run rate. They achieved this by defeating CSK, eliminating them from contention as well.

During the final over of the match, CSK required 17 runs to secure a top-four finish. RCB captain Faf du Plessis entrusted the ball to Yash Dayal.

As Dayal delivered the first ball of the final over, CSK legend MS Dhoni struck a six, placing the rookie bowler under immense pressure.

Nevertheless, Dayal dismissed Dhoni on the following ball, ultimately sealing the victory for RCB. The triumph prompted jubilant celebrations within the RCB camp, with players exuberantly celebrating on the field.

However, the victory celebrations turned controversial when CSK's Dhoni departed the field without acknowledging the opposing players.

Harbhajan, who was providing commentary during the match, has since disclosed additional details regarding the incident. He revealed that Dhoni, on that particular day, lost his composure and struck a screen while making his way back to the dressing room.

"RCB was celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. RCB was celebrating and CSK had lined up to shake hands, RCB were a little late to reach CSK. By the time Team RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside and he punched a screen outside the dressing room. I was watching from above but it is okay that every player has his own emotions, it happens," Harbhajan told Sports Yaari.

