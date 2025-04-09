Soha Ali Khan has now expressed her dismay over reports indicating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering retiring the Pataudi Trophy - a recognition, awarded during the India-England Test, named in honour of her father.

After Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, aka Tiger Pataudi's daughter Soha Ali Khan, has now expressed her dismay over reports indicating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering retiring the Pataudi Trophy - a recognition, awarded during the India-England Test, named in honour of her father. Soha Ali Khan has said it is troubling to think that a trophy honouring her father’s legacy could be shelved.

In an interview with Zoom, Soha Ali Khan said, "For us, it is disappointing that they are considering or have chosen to retire the Pataudi trophy because I think that my father’s contribution to Indian cricket has been immense and in some form, I feel that it is important to recognise the contribution of the people in early years, especially somebody like him, who really inculcated the sense of Indian-ness and oneness and a sense of pride, winning the first overseas test and things like that."

"I think he should be remembered in some form, in some way, and hopefully the BCCI will consider some other way of doing that, if not this," she added.

Earlier, Sharmila Tagore told the Hindustan Times, "I haven’t heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif (Ali Khan) that they are retiring the trophy. If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger’s (Mansoor Ali Khan) legacy, it is for them to decide."

An official statement from the BCCI is yet to be released as the decision has not been finalised yet.