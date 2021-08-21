SOB-W vs OVI-W The Hundred Women's 2021 Final Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles

After 33 games, several close games, a few heartbreaks and some one-side clashes, the inaugural Hundred competition is on the verge of its final stage as the two best teams in the women's competition Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles will take on each other in the final at the Lord's.

Southern Brave have simply been the best team of the tournament winning seven out of their eight games and deservedly qualified directly for the final. The Invincibles, on the other hand, have blown ht and cold but still qualified at the second spot and their bowlers helped them defend a 114-run score in the eliminator against the Birmingham Phoenix, to qualify for the summit clash.

Southern Brave: Danielle Wyatt, Gaby Lewis, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell

Oval Invincibles: Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (c), Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Bryce (wk), Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Shabnim Ismail

Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk(c), Sophia Dunkley(vc), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Maia Bouchier, Sarah Bryce, Lauren Bell, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tash Farrant

Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground, London on Saturday, August 21. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Southern Brave Women: Gaby Lewis, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole(c), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd(w), Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sonia Odedra, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk(c), Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Joanne Gardner, Grace Gibbs, Sarah Bryce(w), Natasha Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Eva Gray, Rhianna Southby, Megan Belt, Danielle Gregory