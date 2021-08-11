SOB vs WEF The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire match in Southampton

London Spirit winning their first game would have meant a lot for them, but another team that would have been ecstatic after the result of that game would be Southern Brave, who are just above the Manchester Originals and their loss on Tuesday night, must have brought a lot of relief for them and now they can really push the top three teams for a qualification spot.

In their way first up is Welsh Fire, who just haven't showed up after Jonny Bairstow's departure. Injuries and replacement haven't helped their cause losing their main death bowler Jake Ball was also a big blow but they haven't been able to put performances to stand a chance to even run a side close. In their previous game, they were bullied by Birmingham Phoenix as after giving away 184 runs, they were bowled out for just 91 runs following a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul by Imran Tahir.

Dream11 Prediction – Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire – The Hundred Men's competition 25th match in Southampton

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Tom Banton

Batters: James Vince, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Qais Ahmed, Tymal Miles, Jake Lintott

Southern Brave: Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton (wk), Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett (c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Matthew Critchley, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Matt Milnes, David Payne

Quinton de Kock(c), Tom Banton, James Vince, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan(vc), Qais Ahmed, Tymal Miles, Jake Lintott

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match Details

The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday, August 11. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock(w), Paul Stirling, James Vince(c), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Max Waller, Liam Dawson, Delray Rawlins

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton(w), Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett(c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, Matt Milnes, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Joshua Cobb, Jake Ball, David Lloyd, Ryan Higgins, Matthew Critchley