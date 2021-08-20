SOB vs TRT The Hundred Men's 2021 Eliminator Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets match

Typical of a Mahela Jayawardene-coached side (alike Mumbai Indians), Southern Brave had a slow start, losing the first two games but came storming back as they won five out of their last six games, of which one was washed out to qualify for the eliminator in second place.

Trent Rockets, on the other hand, after winning probably everything stuttered in the middle losing two games on the trot but came back strongly in their last league game to win and qualify for the eliminator and will be hoping for one extra push from their players to set up the final date with the Birmingham Phoenix at Lord's.

Dream11 Prediction – Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets – The Hundred Men's competition 2021 Eliminator in London

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: James Vince, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, George Garton

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills

SOB vs TRT Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock(w), Paul Stirling, James Vince(c), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Tim David, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Oval Invincibles: D'Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Moores (wk), Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Samuel Cook

Quinton de Kock(vc), James Vince, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel(c), Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills

The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at The Oval, London on Friday, August 20. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock(w), Paul Stirling, James Vince(c), Alex Davies, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Max Waller, Liam Dawson, Delray Rawlins, Craig Overton, Tim David

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, D'Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory(c), Tom Moores(w), Rashid Khan, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Samuel Cook, Luke Wright, Ben Cox, Timm van der Gugten, Sonny Baker