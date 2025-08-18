SOB vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Top fantasy picks for Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles match

Take a look at our top picks for the fantasy Playing XI for The Hundred 2025 match no. 19 between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles.

Match No. 19 of The Hundred 2025 is to be played between Southern Brave (SOB) and Oval Invincibles (OVI). On one hand, SOB is at the 4th spot in the Points Table after winning two games out of the 4 played so far. On the other hand, OVI is at the top of the table with three wins in four games. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at our fantasy Playing XI for the upcoming game at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

SOB vs OVI: Possible Playing XI

Southern Brave - James Vince (C), Laurie Evans (WK), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs/Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, and Tymal Mills.

Oval Invincibles - Sam Billings (C/WK), Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, and Jason Behrendorff.

SOB vs OVI: Dream11 team predictions

Wicketkeepers - Jordon Cox, Sam Billings (VC)

Batters - Will Jacks, James Vince (C), Jason Roy

All-Rounders - Sam Curran, Michael Bracewell, Tom Curran

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson