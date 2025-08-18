SOB vs OVI, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Top fantasy picks for Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles match

Meerut toll plaza: NHAI slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on operator after assault on Army jawan, 6 arrested
Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more
'Nobody is indispensable': Sunil Gavaskar's message to Ajit Agarkar over Jasprit Bumrah's workload management
Watch: Shubhanshu Shukla meets PM Modi, shares moments of his space mission, gifts him...
What! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? 100 unit members admitted to hospital in Leh due to...
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries makes foray into herbal drinks, acquires THIS brand after Campa Cola
Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha faces backlash over Mile Sur Mera Tumhara parody: 'Hindi imposition is...'
IGNOU extends deadline for registration for July 2025 admission, students can now register till..., know application process
‘Skibidi’ to ‘Delulu’: Cambridge dictionary adds 6000 Gen Z , Gen Alpha slang
Viral video: Faissal Khan REVEALS Aamir Khan has an illegitimate child OUT of WEDLOCK after having affair with..., furious netizens react
CRICKET
Take a look at our top picks for the fantasy Playing XI for The Hundred 2025 match no. 19 between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles.
Match No. 19 of The Hundred 2025 is to be played between Southern Brave (SOB) and Oval Invincibles (OVI). On one hand, SOB is at the 4th spot in the Points Table after winning two games out of the 4 played so far. On the other hand, OVI is at the top of the table with three wins in four games. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at our fantasy Playing XI for the upcoming game at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
Southern Brave - James Vince (C), Laurie Evans (WK), Leus du Plooy, Jason Roy, James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs/Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, and Tymal Mills.
Oval Invincibles - Sam Billings (C/WK), Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, and Jason Behrendorff.
Wicketkeepers - Jordon Cox, Sam Billings (VC)
Batters - Will Jacks, James Vince (C), Jason Roy
All-Rounders - Sam Curran, Michael Bracewell, Tom Curran
Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson