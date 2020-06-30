'So, what now?' Ashwin hilariously trolls David Warner on social media after India bans TikTok

Australian opener David Warner has been spending his quarantine time by making TikToks and dancing to Bollywood songs or reciting popular dialogues.

However, Team India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin recently trolled Warner after the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok.

After the mobile applications got banned, the veteran spinner took to Twitter and hilariously asked Warner "Appo Anwar?" - a very famous dialogue from Rjnikant’s 1995 movie "Baashha".

The English translation of the dialogue is, "So, what’s David Warner going to do now?"

HERE IS THE POST

As per the Indian government's official statement, all these apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the government said.

In an order issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Ministry of Information Technology said it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the emergent nature of threats.

In view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, the order said.

On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices, it said.

This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace, it added.