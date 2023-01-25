Search icon
‘So thrilled': Virat Kohli after RCB won the bid for Women’s IPL team

Woman's IPL team: The player auction will be held in the first week of February.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

‘So thrilled': Virat Kohli after RCB won the bid for Women’s IPL team (file photo)

Team India cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a post congratulating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on winning the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Kohli, who also plays from RCB in IPL, expressed his excitement and stated that he cannot wait to cheer on their women in red and gold.

"Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold," he tweeted on Wednesday.

RCB paid a whopping Rs 901 crores for the rights to the Bengaluru Women’s IPL team. “We are thrilled to strengthen our journey in cricket by the addition of a women’s team,” said Rajesh V. Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The auction, which took place in Mumbai earlier today and in which the winners were announced after opening sealed bids, brought in a record amount of Rs 466.99 crore for the BCCI. The player auction will be held in the first week of February and the auction purse will be Rs 12 crore per franchise.

