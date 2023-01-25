‘So thrilled': Virat Kohli after RCB won the bid for Women’s IPL team (file photo)

Team India cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a post congratulating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on winning the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Kohli, who also plays from RCB in IPL, expressed his excitement and stated that he cannot wait to cheer on their women in red and gold.

"Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League team. Can’t wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold. ItsHerGameToo PlayBold@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/fIwSDzL5oK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2023

RCB paid a whopping Rs 901 crores for the rights to the Bengaluru Women’s IPL team. “We are thrilled to strengthen our journey in cricket by the addition of a women’s team,” said Rajesh V. Menon, Head and Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

READ | New flight ticket refund rules: Airlines to pay 75 percent of cost if passengers downgraded involuntarily

The auction, which took place in Mumbai earlier today and in which the winners were announced after opening sealed bids, brought in a record amount of Rs 466.99 crore for the BCCI. The player auction will be held in the first week of February and the auction purse will be Rs 12 crore per franchise.