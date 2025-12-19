Snubbed at IPL 2026 auction, former CSK star makes powerful statement with career-high score

Unsold at the IPL 2026 auction, former Chennai Super Kings star Devon Conway delivered a powerful response on the field, smashing his career-highest score in international cricket. The standout knock silenced critics and underlined his class after the auction snub.

A total of 77 players were selected across all ten franchises during the IPL 2026 mini auction. However, 282 players went unsold, including some big names like Devon Conway. The New Zealand batsman had been a key player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in recent years. Yet, just three days after this setback, he found redemption by delivering a remarkable performance for his national team.

In the third Test match between New Zealand and West Indies at Mount Maunganui, the home team batted first and amassed an impressive score of 575/8. Devon Conway was instrumental in this achievement, scoring 227 runs off 367 balls, which included 31 boundaries. This innings marked the highest individual score of Conway's international career.

This was Conway's second double century in Test cricket, making him the second New Zealand opener to achieve this feat against the West Indies, following the legendary Glenn Turner. His score ranks as the third-highest individual score by a New Zealand player against the West Indies, behind Glenn Turner's 259 and Kane Williamson's 251.

Devon Conway and Tom Latham put together a remarkable 323 runs for the first wicket against the West Indies. This partnership now stands as the highest opening stand in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC), surpassing the previous record held by the Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal, who scored 317 for the first wicket against South Africa in 2019.

They have also set the record for the highest partnership by an opening pair on New Zealand soil, breaking the previous record of 276 runs set by Charles Stewart Dempster and John Ernest Mills against England in Wellington in 1930.

