Cricket

CRICKET

Snicko controversy: England to file formal complaint after Alex Carey given not out due to...

After the end of Day 1 of the Adelaide Test, Ben Stokes-led England have decided to lodge a formal complaint after Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey was given not out due to...

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 09:21 PM IST

Snicko controversy: England to file formal complaint after Alex Carey given not out due to...
Alex Carey scored 106 runs off 143 balls in Adelaide Test
Ben Stokes-led England have raised concerns with the match referee regarding the Snicko technology used in Australia, after its owner, BBG Sports, has taken 'full responsibility' for the error, which took place during the ongoing Adelaide Test. The incident took place when Australian wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey was batting at 72 and when the ball edged his bat in the 63rd over, bowler Josh Tongue appealed to the umpire.

 

However, the standing umpire Ahsan Raza ruled Carey not out, following which England went for DRS. The Real-Time Snickometer showed a noticeable spike, but it came three to four frames before the ball passed Carey's bat. The TV umpire Chris Gaffaney said, ''spike happened before the bat, and the ball seemed to have gone well under the bat. There's a clear gap, no spike.'' After being given not out even after the DRS, Carey went on to add 34 more runs and complete his century at Adelaide.

 

Snicko owner takes 'full responsibilty'

 

''Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing. In light of this, BBG Sports takes full responsibility for the error,'' BBC Sport reported, quoting the company.

 

 

After Day 1 Stumps of Adelaide Test, Alex Carey said, 'I thought there was a bit of a feather or some sort of noise when it passed the bat. It looked a bit funny on the replay, didn't it, with the noise coming early? If I were given out, I think I would have reviewed it, probably not confidently, though. It was a nice sound as it passed the bat, yeah.''

 

Meanwhile, Australia won the Toss and chose to bat first in Adelaide. After the end of all Sessions on Day 1, the Baggy Greens posted 326 runs on board with a loss of eight wickets. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
