'Snapped in half, Can you please get my wife Vini?': Glenn Maxwell narrates how he ended up breaking his leg

Maxwell is recovering at home after undergoing surgery. Vini Raman, his wife, has been caring for him while also working at her office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

Glenn Maxwell with his wife Vini Raman.

Australian all-rounder has revealed that he sensed he was in serious trouble the moment he sustained a freak injury at a friend's birthday party on November 12. He remembered screaming for his wife right after sliding, believing he wouldn't be able to move.

After undergoing surgery on a broken leg, the 34-year-old Australian cricketer is expected to be out for at least three months. Maxwell and his friend both slipped during a birthday celebration while having fun. His friend, unfortunately, lost his balance and landed awkwardly directly on his leg.

From his home in Melbourne, the all-rounder spoke on cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast about what happened following the horrific fall.

"It just snapped. I heard and felt every part of it. It was pretty painful. I was screaming a bit and he (mu friend) was like, 'please tell me you're joking, please tell me you're joking'. Then I hit this ultimate calmness and shock and was like - just broken my leg. I am pretty sure both bones are broken. Don’t think I should move. Can you please get my wife?", he remembered.

While Maxwell was aware that he would require medical attention shortly after injuring himself, the cricketer revealed that the first few days following surgery were excruciatingly painful.

"After surgery I probably didn't sleep for two days while I was in agony. It was it was a pretty horrible couple of days. My wife was unbelievable through it all,” Maxwell recalled.

The cricketer also discussed his journey to the hospital from a friend's birthday party, calling it one of the most painful trips of his life.

“We were waiting for an ambulance. There was a 40-50 minute wait of me just laying outside. We made a phone call to a couple of doctors, who advised it would be okay for me to move.

“Vini (Maxwell’s wife) went and got my car, drove it around to the front. Two of the guys carried me outside and put me in the backseat. That was one of the most painful rides I have ever had in my life - trying to hold my foot off the ground,” he elaborated.

The Australian cricketer is recovering at home after undergoing surgery. Vini Raman, his wife, has been caring for him while also working at her office.

The Australian all-rounder and Vini married in March this year. The couple got engaged in 2020, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic. Maxwell  missed Australia's tour of Pakistan to attend his wedding, which was scheduled earlier but was postponed because to the epidemic.

