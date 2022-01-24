Smriti Mandhana wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Award

Headlines

Uber drivers earned over Rs 50000 crore in India, made 300 crore trips in last 10 years

Centre reduces LPG gas cylinder price by Rs 200

Drug racket busted: Rs 44 crore worth cocaine, heroin seized at Kerala airport

Meet man who quit IAS to lead Rs 2,90,000 crore company

Worried about crying baby on the plane? Airline launches 'adult-only' section on flight

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uber drivers earned over Rs 50000 crore in India, made 300 crore trips in last 10 years

Big Blow to Team India as KL Rahul rules out from first two Asia Cup 2023 matches

Drug racket busted: Rs 44 crore worth cocaine, heroin seized at Kerala airport

Hindi idioms inspired by your favourite foods 

Exercises to lose arm fat 

Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar's old Instagram chats go viral

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Big Blow to Team India as KL Rahul rules out from first two Asia Cup 2023 matches

DNA | Unraveling scammers' software-assisted 'Tatkal' ticket scams

DNA | Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships, PM hails

Rakhi Sawant performs her first Umrah at Mecca amid marriage row with Adil Durrani, photo goes viral

Vijay Varma on working with Kareena Kapoor-Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan: 'Good teammates improve your game' | Exclusive

Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan shines in 'chartbuster song', says Anirudh's track is 'Jawan's tha tha thaiya'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Smriti Mandhana wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Award

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana won the ICC women's cricketer of the year award to cap off an impressive 2021.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian's Women's Cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana was rewarded with ICC's women's cricketer of the year award for 2021 on Monday. She racked up 885 runs in 22 international games, with an impressive average of 38.86. Mandhana's tally includes one century and five half-centuries as well. 

The 25-year-old played a major role in India's limited-overs series against South Africa at home, where the Indian team could only win two out of their 8 matches, however, Mandhana played a crucial role in both wins. She scored an unbeaten 80 in the second ODI and helped India level the series and the youngster also scored another unbeaten knock of 48 in the final match of the series. 

Despite Team India's recent slump, Mandhana continued her rich vein of form, and she was been recognized by the ICC for her exploits. 

The Mumbai-born opener scored a brilliant 78-run knock against England in the one-off Test against Three Lions that ended in a tie.

In the ODI series, Mandhana scored an all-important 49 run inning, to help India overcome England, although, despite her sublime 15- ball 29 run show, and a half-century in the T20I series, she couldn't help avoid India's defeats in both matches they suffered a 2-1 series loss to England. 

Against heavy-hitters Australia as well, Mandhana looked in good touch as she scored 86 in the second ODI of the series between the two countries, and followed it up with a century in the only Test match.

Again, despite her fifty, Mandhana couldn't help India in the second T20I as the Indian eves fell short and suffered 2-0 reverse in the T20I series. 

Earlier in the day, England's Joe Root won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award, while Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam won the top prize for ODI format. Meanwhile, in the Women's category, South Africa's Lizelle Lee was handed the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award wherein she finished 2021 as the highest-run scorer in the 50-over format. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Shweta Sharda, winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023; TV choreographer turned model to represent India in...

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam; check forecast here

Did Sara Ali Khan take a sly dig at Janhvi Kapoor by asking people to read more books on Auschwitz? Reddit thinks so

Can someone hack your bank account with just your Aadhaar number?

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's next film to feature his son Utkarsh Sharma and this National Award winner: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE