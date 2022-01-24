Smriti Mandhana wins ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year Award

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana won the ICC women's cricketer of the year award to cap off an impressive 2021.

Indian's Women's Cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana was rewarded with ICC's women's cricketer of the year award for 2021 on Monday. She racked up 885 runs in 22 international games, with an impressive average of 38.86. Mandhana's tally includes one century and five half-centuries as well.

The 25-year-old played a major role in India's limited-overs series against South Africa at home, where the Indian team could only win two out of their 8 matches, however, Mandhana played a crucial role in both wins. She scored an unbeaten 80 in the second ODI and helped India level the series and the youngster also scored another unbeaten knock of 48 in the final match of the series.

Despite Team India's recent slump, Mandhana continued her rich vein of form, and she was been recognized by the ICC for her exploits.

The Mumbai-born opener scored a brilliant 78-run knock against England in the one-off Test against Three Lions that ended in a tie.

In the ODI series, Mandhana scored an all-important 49 run inning, to help India overcome England, although, despite her sublime 15- ball 29 run show, and a half-century in the T20I series, she couldn't help avoid India's defeats in both matches they suffered a 2-1 series loss to England.

Against heavy-hitters Australia as well, Mandhana looked in good touch as she scored 86 in the second ODI of the series between the two countries, and followed it up with a century in the only Test match.

Again, despite her fifty, Mandhana couldn't help India in the second T20I as the Indian eves fell short and suffered 2-0 reverse in the T20I series.

Earlier in the day, England's Joe Root won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award, while Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam won the top prize for ODI format. Meanwhile, in the Women's category, South Africa's Lizelle Lee was handed the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award wherein she finished 2021 as the highest-run scorer in the 50-over format.