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Smriti Mandhana takes over from Harmanpreet as India name Zimbabwe squads

Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy era will begin with a historic Zimbabwe tour as India name its T20I and ODI squads. Check the complete squads here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 07:40 AM IST

Smriti Mandhana takes over from Harmanpreet as India name Zimbabwe squads
Smriti Mandhana begins her all-format captaincy era. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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After Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats, Smriti Mandhana has been named as all-format skipper as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. This would also mark the first time ever that the Indian women's team is touring for a bilateral international series in Zimbabwe, which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will commence on October 16.

Meanwhile, Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita are new faces in Mandhana's T20 squad, whereas Nandani Sharma joins the ODI squad for the upcoming series. Apart from these, Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav, who were a part of Team India's gold medal-winning squad in the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, are not included in the T20I squad.

Minnu Mani, Anushka Sharma, Niki Prasad, and Jintimani Kalita are replacing them in the 20-over series against Zimbabwe.

Team India's T20I squad vs Zimbabwe

Smriti Mandhana (C)

Richa Ghosh (WK)

Shafali Verma

Niki Prasad

Harmanpreet Kaur

Anushka Sharma

G Kamilini

Deepti Sharma

Prema Rawat

Sree Charani

Nandni Sharma

Krnati Gaud

Arundhati Reddy

Jintimani Kalita

Minnu Mani.

Team India's ODI squad vs Zimbabwe

Smriti Mandhana (C)

Richa Ghosh (WK)

Shafali Verma

Pratika Rawal

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harleen Deol

Tejal Hasabnis

Deepti Sharma

Yastika Bhatia

Vaishnavi Sharma

Nandni Sharma

Shree Charani

Kranti Gaud

Sayali Satghare

Renuka Thakur

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