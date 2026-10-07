Smriti Mandhana takes over from Harmanpreet as India name Zimbabwe squads

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Smriti Mandhana’s captaincy era will begin with a historic Zimbabwe tour as India name its T20I and ODI squads. Check the complete squads here.
After Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats, Smriti Mandhana has been named as all-format skipper as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour. This would also mark the first time ever that the Indian women's team is touring for a bilateral international series in Zimbabwe, which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will commence on October 16.
Meanwhile, Niki Prasad and Jintimani Kalita are new faces in Mandhana's T20 squad, whereas Nandani Sharma joins the ODI squad for the upcoming series. Apart from these, Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav, who were a part of Team India's gold medal-winning squad in the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, are not included in the T20I squad.
Minnu Mani, Anushka Sharma, Niki Prasad, and Jintimani Kalita are replacing them in the 20-over series against Zimbabwe.
Smriti Mandhana (C)
Richa Ghosh (WK)
Shafali Verma
Niki Prasad
Harmanpreet Kaur
Anushka Sharma
G Kamilini
Deepti Sharma
Prema Rawat
Sree Charani
Nandni Sharma
Krnati Gaud
Arundhati Reddy
Jintimani Kalita
Minnu Mani.
Smriti Mandhana (C)
Richa Ghosh (WK)
Shafali Verma
Pratika Rawal
Harmanpreet Kaur
Harleen Deol
Tejal Hasabnis
Deepti Sharma
Yastika Bhatia
Vaishnavi Sharma
Nandni Sharma
Shree Charani
Kranti Gaud
Sayali Satghare
Renuka Thakur