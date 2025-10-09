Smriti Mandhana scripts history, breaks 28-year-old WODI runs record against South Africa in Women's World Cup 2025

Shubman Gill on verge of history, set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary record in 2nd Test vs West Indies
CRICKET
Smriti Mandhana scripted history on October 9, 2025, by breaking a 28-year-old Women's One Day International (WODI) runs record during India’s ICC Women’s World Cup match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.
Smriti Mandhana, the prominent opener for India, made history during the match against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, held at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Mandhana, alongside Pratika Rawal, took to the crease for India after being asked to bat first. Displaying a strong performance during their opening partnership, Mandhana broke the record for the most runs scored in a calendar year in women’s ODIs. She entered the match just 12 runs shy of this remarkable milestone.
Surpassing Belinda Clark's previous record, she achieved this feat in the eighth over of India’s innings. On the very first ball of the over, bowled by Ayabonga Khaka, Mandhana hit a six down the ground, bringing her total to 13 runs.
Former Australian captain Clark had played 16 matches in 1997, accumulating 970 runs, while Mandhana now boasts 972 runs in 17 matches.
Most ODI runs in a calendar year in women’s cricket:
Smriti Mandhana (IND): 982 runs in 17 innings (2025)
Belinda Clark (AUS): 970 runs in 16 innings (1997)
Laura Wolvaardt (SA): 882 runs in 18 innings (2022)
Debbie Hockley (NZ): 880 runs in 16 innings (1997)
Amy Satterthwaite (NZ): 853 runs in 15 innings (2016)
Mandhana has shown exceptional form with the bat this year, entering the World Cup following a stellar performance in the home series against Australia, where she scored two centuries, including one in just 50 balls during the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
The 29-year-old cricketer from Maharashtra ranks as India’s second-highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs. In this match, she was dismissed for 23 runs off 32 balls, falling to Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 11th over. She is now 58 runs away from reaching the 5000-run milestone in ODIs.
