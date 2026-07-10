FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Australia brings Big Bash League to India; Chennai set to host landmark opening match

Australia brings Big Bash League to India; Chennai set to host landmark opener

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay questions Karur stampede that killed 41: 'Police failure or political Pressure?

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay questions Karur stampede that killed 41

Java Spring Boot Specialist Builds Resilient 10 Million Record Pipelines

Java Spring Boot Specialist Builds Resilient 10 Million Record Pipelines

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Smriti Mandhana scripts history at Lord's, enters elite list alongside Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana etched her name into the record books during the historic Women's Test at Lord's, joining Indian greats Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur in an exclusive club. The milestone adds another chapter to Mandhana's remarkable international career.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana scripts history at Lord's, enters elite list alongside Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana (Courtesy: X/BCCIWomen)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harmanpreet Kaur's India are taking on Nat Sciver-Brunt’s England at Lord’s in a special one-off Test, making history as the ground hosts its first-ever women’s Test match. It’s a big day, not just for the venue, but for Smriti Mandhana too. When she walked out onto the field, she joined an exclusive club with Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet—she’s now one of just three Indian women to play 300 matches. Mandhana first played for India in an ODI against Bangladesh back in 2013, just five days after her T20I debut. She earned her Test cap the following year, facing England in 2014.

Mandhana has already racked up 635 runs in Tests, 5,411 in ODIs, and 4,538 in T20Is. She’s only 27, so there’s a real chance she’ll go on to become the most-capped player in women’s cricket if she stays fit and hungry.

Right now, Mandhana is vice-captain across all three formats. She played a key role in helping India win the 2025 ODI World Cup, scoring a crucial 45 off 58 balls in the final and finishing the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 434 runs.

Looking at the record books, Harmanpreet Kaur leads the way for women’s cricketers with 374 matches and counting. Suzie Bates is next with 370. Strangely, Bates never played a Test match because New Zealand haven’t played red-ball cricket since 2004—even though she’s been an international since 2006.

Mithali Raj retired with 333 caps (12 Tests, 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is), leaving a huge legacy behind. After her come Sophie Devine, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Deandra Dottin, and Charlotte Edwards—all past the 300 mark too.

As for the match itself, England won the toss and chose to bowl. India lost Shafali Verma early—she went for a four-ball duck. Yastika Bhatia managed 12 off 17 before getting out. The rest of the day, well, let’s see how the action unfolds.

India's playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

England's playing XI: Nat-Sciver Brunt (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

Also read| Australia brings Big Bash League to India; Chennai set to host landmark opening match

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Australia brings Big Bash League to India; Chennai set to host landmark opening match
Australia brings Big Bash League to India; Chennai set to host landmark opener
Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele fire France past Morocco into FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals
Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele fire France past Morocco into FIFA WC semis
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay questions Karur stampede that killed 41: 'Police failure or political Pressure?
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay questions Karur stampede that killed 41
Amarnath Yatra's ice lingam melts 90% five days into pilgrimage: What's behind this?
Amarnath Yatra ice lingam melts days into pilgrimage: What's behind this
Java Spring Boot Specialist Builds Resilient 10 Million Record Pipelines
Java Spring Boot Specialist Builds Resilient 10 Million Record Pipelines
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement