Smriti Mandhana scripts history at Lord's, enters elite list alongside Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana etched her name into the record books during the historic Women's Test at Lord's, joining Indian greats Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur in an exclusive club. The milestone adds another chapter to Mandhana's remarkable international career.

Harmanpreet Kaur's India are taking on Nat Sciver-Brunt’s England at Lord’s in a special one-off Test, making history as the ground hosts its first-ever women’s Test match. It’s a big day, not just for the venue, but for Smriti Mandhana too. When she walked out onto the field, she joined an exclusive club with Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet—she’s now one of just three Indian women to play 300 matches. Mandhana first played for India in an ODI against Bangladesh back in 2013, just five days after her T20I debut. She earned her Test cap the following year, facing England in 2014.

Mandhana has already racked up 635 runs in Tests, 5,411 in ODIs, and 4,538 in T20Is. She’s only 27, so there’s a real chance she’ll go on to become the most-capped player in women’s cricket if she stays fit and hungry.

Right now, Mandhana is vice-captain across all three formats. She played a key role in helping India win the 2025 ODI World Cup, scoring a crucial 45 off 58 balls in the final and finishing the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 434 runs.

Looking at the record books, Harmanpreet Kaur leads the way for women’s cricketers with 374 matches and counting. Suzie Bates is next with 370. Strangely, Bates never played a Test match because New Zealand haven’t played red-ball cricket since 2004—even though she’s been an international since 2006.

Mithali Raj retired with 333 caps (12 Tests, 232 ODIs, 89 T20Is), leaving a huge legacy behind. After her come Sophie Devine, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Deandra Dottin, and Charlotte Edwards—all past the 300 mark too.

As for the match itself, England won the toss and chose to bowl. India lost Shafali Verma early—she went for a four-ball duck. Yastika Bhatia managed 12 off 17 before getting out. The rest of the day, well, let’s see how the action unfolds.

India's playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

England's playing XI: Nat-Sciver Brunt (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

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