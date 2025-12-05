FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Smriti Mandhana's FIRST post after wedding postponement with Palash Muchhal, fans notice cricketer without...

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding, which was supposed to take place last month, was abruptly postponed after the latter's father suffered a heart attack during the festivities. Shortly after, Palash was hospitalised due to acidity issues, sparking rumours about the couple's future.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana's FIRST post after wedding postponement with Palash Muchhal, fans notice cricketer without...
    Following the postponement of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, some fans are speculating about the couple's relationship, with rumours of cheating allegations against Palash. Amid this, Smriti has shared a post on her Instagram, fueling yet another rumour of a breakup ever since her wedding with music composer became a public controversy.

    Though Smriti Mandhana's latest post is an ad collaboration for a leading toothpaste brand, it has sparked social media chatter. Fans noticed she's not wearing an engagement ring. It is also assumed that the ad, a paid partnership, was likely shot before her engagement to Palash Muchhal, but the timing has left many wondering.

    Check her Instagram post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Reacting to Smriti Mandhana's post, a fan wrote, Why does it feel like she is sad? She is smiling, but her voice and her eyes look as if she is sad, and she is not wearing her engagement ring." "Omgggg my Smriti !!!!! Finally, my babyyyygirl is backkk <3 Love you Smriti diiii! Hope you're okie didi! After so many matches and advertisements and other things,you must be tired! Hope you take care of yourself and rest as much as you need! Iove you di, (sic)," reacted another fan. "Is smile picche khub sara dukh aaur dard chupa hai....." commented a netizen. Earlier, Palash Muchhal was spotted at Premanand Maharaj's ashram with his mother, amid growing speculation about his postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana. The viral picture showed Palash seated among the crowd, wearing a face mask, with his mother and bodyguard nearby.


    Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponed

    Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding, which was supposed to take place last month, was abruptly postponed after the latter's father suffered a heart attack during the festivities. Shortly after, Palash was hospitalised due to acidity issues, sparking rumours about the couple's future together. There are speculations about the reason behind the delay, with some claiming Palash's alleged infidelity might be the cause. However, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, has denied these rumours, stating the wedding is still on hold with no new date confirmed. Smriti Mandhana's manager also, has also informed ANI that the wedding has been "postponed indefinitely" due to her father's health problems. While talking to the media, Tuhin Mishra said, "Smriti is very clear that she wants her father to recover first and then resume the wedding. It has been indefinitely postponed." It is worth mentioning that the wedding follows the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup victory. It is likely to be kept a private affair, with only close friends and family present at the ceremony.

