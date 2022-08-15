Smriti Mandhana's epic reaction to 'Women's IPL coming next year' question goes viral

Smriti Mandhana

After the Indian Premier League (IPL), many questions were asked about the women's edition and surely enough, the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly announced that the Women's IPL will be held from 2023.

This news got fans across the country excited seeing that now the women cricketers will be playing the IPL and not the Women's T20 Challenge. The Women's IPL will be held in 2023 and the board has now reportedly earmarked a window for the much-awaited competition in March.

Talking about the same, star India batter Smriti Mandhana gave an epic reaction after being asked the 'Women's IPL coming next year' question during The Hundred competition.

After the match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave, at the Kennington Oval, where Mandhana scored a fiery 25-ball 46 in the latter's 12-run win. A journalist had asked her, "With the Women's IPL coming next year, can we expect the same kind of enthusiasm back at home as well?"

Mandhana's reaction to the question was simply epic and she later replied saying, "I think whenever we play there is a lot of enthusiasm back home irrespective of the format. Indian fans love cricket and they turn up to support us regardless of one-day or T20. So Women's IPL will be great."

WATCH:

Talking about women's cricket in India, since 2018, the BCCI has so far staged a Women's T20 Challenge.

Despite being a small competition, the Women's T20 Challenge has been embraced by a lot many overseas stars.

However, with many asking for a full-fledged IPL for women cricketers, Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah hinted at a Women's IPL in 2023.

"We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen," Ganguly had said. "I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men's IPL."

Later in May, Jay Shah had told PTI, "I am thrilled at the kind of response we have got from stakeholders. Multiple existing IPL teams have enquired and expressed serious interest in owning WIPL franchises."