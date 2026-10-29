Smriti Mandhana reveals MS Dhoni's surprise WhatsApp message after India's 2025 World Cup win

Smriti Mandhana reveals that MS Dhoni reached out to her on WhatsApp after India’s historic 2025 Women’s World Cup triumph. The India star batter shares her reaction to Dhoni’s message and explains why the special gesture made her so happy.

Smriti Mandhana has opened up about a touching moment with MS Dhoni following India's groundbreaking 2025 Women's World Cup victory, sharing how the legendary former India captain made a point to reach out and extend his congratulations to her and the entire squad.

The two cricket superstars crossed paths at Gulf Oil's 125th-anniversary celebration, where they both served as brand ambassadors for the organization. This gathering united two of Indian cricket's most prominent figures, with Mandhana reflecting on the team's remarkable accomplishment and Dhoni emphasizing its profound impact on women's cricket.

Mandhana disclosed that Dhoni had sent her a personal message following India's Women's World Cup success, a gesture that surprised her given his infrequent use of mobile devices. The 45-year-old extended his congratulations to Mandhana and included a particular request.

"I Didn't know anyone else from her team, so I was like, you know, the message needs to go through. And we had just shot before that, so I was like, let me send a message to Smriti. And like I mentioned, you know, please wish everyone who has been part of the side, because it's a big thing."

Mahi congratulated Smriti on whatsapp following the WC triumph and asked her to extend his congratulations to the entire team on his behalf. https://t.co/uwfpXtVGof October 29, 2026

Dhoni also underscored the significance of the achievement, noting that India's victory represented a pivotal moment for women's cricket and would motivate the next generation of female cricketers throughout the nation.

"And if you look at it, it changes how Indian women's cricket moves forward—not only the fact that you have brought a big trophy for the country, but the fact that these girls paved the way for future ladies, you know, how they would look at cricket and cricket as a profession when it comes to women's cricket. So I think that was a big difference," Dhoni added.

India triumphed over South Africa by 52 runs in the championship match held in Navi Mumbai during November 2025, securing their inaugural Women's ODI World Cup crown. Mandhana proved instrumental throughout the tournament, accumulating 434 runs across nine matches with an impressive average of 54.25. Her performance featured one century and two half-centuries, establishing her as the tournament's leading run-scorer for India.

The opening batter subsequently assumed a significant new role, being named India's women's team captain in October 2026 following Harmanpreet Kaur's resignation from the position.

Mandhana made a successful start to her captaincy tenure after India's commanding 3-0 victory against Zimbabwe in the One-Day series. Dhoni's message served as a meaningful testament to the importance of India's World Cup accomplishment.

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