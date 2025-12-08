Smriti Mandhana returns to nets 24 hours after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal, netizens say 'most people would take...'

Nearly 24 hours after calling off her wedding, the Indian women's cricket team's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has returned to the nets to prepare for the upcoming T20I series with Sri Lanka.

A day after calling off her wedding with Palash Mucchal, Smriti Mandhana was spotted sweating it out in nets. Her brother Shravan Mandhana shared a story on his Instagram handle showing his sister in cricket gear at a practice session. Along with Smriti's picture, Shravan added Fort Minor's Remember The Name song in the background. After the picture of Smriti went viral on social media, cricket fans were quick enough to express their views on it and praised her dedication and commitment towards the sport.

Check it out:

Great news. Smriti Mandhana gets back into the nets. Hope she has come over from all the things happened recently related to her marriage. She is a champion player. And she will come back in style. We will again see great innings from her just like she does blasts in the past. https://t.co/YNRFF9a7jl — VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) December 8, 2025

For those unversed, the Indian women's cricket team will be locking horns with Sri Lanka in a 5-match T20I series, starting December 21. Later, the women's players will play in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

On Sunday, Mandhana finally broke her silence after her wedding was indefinitely postponed. She took to her social media handles and wrote, ''Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.''

Talking about her commitment towards cricket, she added, ''I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward.'