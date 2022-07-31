Search icon
'Smriti Mandhana owning Pakistani women again': Twitter erupts as Indian batter reaches fifty

Smriti Mandhana scored a brisk fifty during the Indian Women cricket team's match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday to send Twitter into frenzy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant fifty to help India to an easy win over Pakistan

Smriti Mandhana led the Indian Women's cricket team as they dominated the proceedings against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, during their Commonwealth Games 2022 match in Edgbaston. Chasing a target of 100 runs, Mandhana scored a brisk fifty in 31 balls. 

The Indian women's team lost their first CWG 2022 match against Australia, and in order to qualify from their group, the Indian eves were under pressure to win against their arch-rivals and they had to win big in order to also boost their NRR (Net Run-Rate). 

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put up a 61-run stand and while Shafali was dismissed in the sixth over of the Indian innings, after scoring just 10 runs, Mandhana would go on to score a crucial fifty in a must-win game for India. 

READ| 'Got goose-bumps when Neeraj Chopra won': Smriti Mandhana on Indian women's team going for gold in CWG

Netizens meanwhile were thrilled with the Indian batter's performance, as she helped India to an 8-wicket win over Pakistan. 

Here's how netizens reacted:

Mandhana's unbeaten 63-run effort helped India to their first win at Commonwealth Games 2022. Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav also starred for the Indian eves with two wickets each. 

India moved to the top of group-A with their victory, but Australia Women and Barbados Women face off later on Sunday. 

