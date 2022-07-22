'Got goose-bumps when Neeraj Chopra won': Smriti Mandhana on Indian women's team going for gold in CWG

Team India

With women's cricket being added to the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the Indian team will surely be eyeing the gold medal. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said that the girls are not just aiming for a podium finish but will try to win the gold medal.

"All the girls are really excited and we all know the feeling. We have all watched the Commonwealth and Olympic Games... that when the Indian flag goes up and we hear the national anthem, I think everyone knows that feeling and definitely we are aiming for gold," said Mandhana in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"I don't think we'll just look for a podium finish because when that flag goes higher and the national anthem plays, that's the best feeling. I literally get goose-bumps when I think about (javelin star) Neeraj Chopra winning gold in the (2020 Tokyo) Olympics," added Mandhana.

"So, definitely you know we have an opportunity to be there and try and do that, of course not in the Olympics but at the Commonwealth Games. So we all are really excited and we know the groups (opponents). The groups were decided long back so we have our plans in place for Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. Hopefully, things work the way we have planned," she added.

WATCH:

Returning to CWG after a span of 24 years, eight sides will take part in 16 matches at Edgbaston.

Talking about the Women in the Blue squad, they are in Group A along with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. Group B includes hosts England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

India's opening game will be against Australia on July 29. They will play arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31.

The last time cricket had featured in CWG, it was only once before, as a 16-team tournament on the men's side took part at the Kuala Lumpur Games, back in 1998.