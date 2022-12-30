Smriti Mandhana nominated for ICC Women's T20I cricketer of the Year Award

Smriti Mandhana

On Thursday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees for Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year (2022). Smriti Mandhana of India, Nida Dar of Pakistan, Sophie Devine of New Zealand, and Tahlia McGrath of Australia are the four players on the list.

The aforementioned names had a great year, as evidenced by their numbers.

Mandhana, a nominee for the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2021, joined the list again this year. She finished 2022 as India's highest WT20I run-scorer, with 594 runs. Overall, she finished fourth, trailing only Kavisha Egodage (696), Esha Oza (675), and Theertha Satish (658).

Mandhana hit a blazing half-century against England Women in the Commonwealth Games semi-final in Birmingham. The left-handed batter broke her own record with a 23-ball fifty. In 2019, Mandhana registered a 24-ball versus New Zealand Women.

Mandhana became the second Indian player to feature in 100 Women's T20Is, adding another feather to her already illustrious hat.

Nida Dar, the only Pakistani woman with more than 100 T20I wickets, has had a strong year with the bat. She scored 396 runs in 16 WT20Is at an incredible average of 56.57 while also taking 15 wickets.

The senior player had three 50-plus scores, including one against India in the Asia Cup. Nida finished the tournament with 145 runs and eight wickets.

Sophie Devine of New Zealand had a similar run in 2022. The top-ranked all-rounder (ICC Women's T20I Rankings) scored 389 runs at an average of 29.92 in 14 T20Is.

Devine, a medium-pace bowler, took 13 wickets with the ball. She also led New Zealand to 11 victories in 14 World Twenty20 Internationals this year. This includes a thrilling Super Over victory over the West Indies in Antigua.

Tahlia McGrath, an Australian batter who made her T20I debut in October 2021, has quickly risen to prominence. This year, the 27-year-old scored 435 runs in 16 T20Is at an average of 62.14. In addition, the medium-pacer got 13 wickets.

McGrath, who won gold with Australia in the Commonwealth Games, averaged 42.66 in the tournament.

