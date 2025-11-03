Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues join 'wake up with trophy' trend after ICC CWC 2025 win | See viral post

After clinching their maiden ICC CWC trophy, star players of the Indian women's team, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, found an interesting way to celebrate their victory. Check out their latest joint post on Instagram.

The Indian women's cricket team on Sunday scripted history after they defeated South Africa by 52 runs at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, clinching their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Fans across the globe have been congratulating the Women in Blue for their massive triumph on social media. Now, star players of the Indian women's team, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, have found a trending way to celebrate their victory on social media, as they posted a picture of themselves with the trophy, following the 'wake up with the trophy' trend.

The post was jointly shared by Jemimah and Smriti on Instagram with a caption ''Are we still dreaming?'' So far, it has captivated over 2.3 million likes on the platform and thousands of comments. The picture also features Rada Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, along with Jemimah and Smrit, and the 'priceless possession'.

See the viral post:

Both Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues played a pivotal role in Team India's victory in the semi-final and final games. Jemimah scored a century in the semi-final against Australia, knocking them out, and played an important 45-run knock in the finals on Sunday.

In the entire tournament, Mandhana scored 434 runs at an average of 54.25, which is the second highest in the recently concluded edition. On the other hand, Jemimah scored 292 runs in 7 innings of ICC CWC 2025 at an average of 58.40, which includes one century and a half-century.

Meanwhile, several star players and legends of the Indian men's cricket congratulated the women's team on their victory. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sunil Gavaskar were also present at the venue to cheer for Team India in the final game.