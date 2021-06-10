The Hundred confirms participation of five Indian women cricketers announcing it in Hindi

Five Indian women cricketers will be featuring in the inaugural 'The Hundred' league starting July 21 in London at the Oval.

The inaugural Hundred league in England will witness five of the top Indian women cricketers participating for all different teams. 'The Hundred' confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Team India opening duo of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and batter Jemimah Rodrigues make the five players taking part in the league.

India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will join the Manchester Originals, who will be playing in the opening encounter on July 21 at the Oval. Jemimah Rodrigues will play for the Northern Superchargers. While the opener Smriti Mandhana will join the Southern Brave, the all-rounder Deepti Sharma will play alongside the England national side skipper Heather Knight for the London Spirit. The No 1 T20I batter Shafali Verma also joined her teammates in the league as a late replacement for New Zealand star player Sophie Devine for Birmingham Phoenix.

Sharing her excitement Harmanpreet said, "It’s very exciting that I’m going to get to play in the first ever game of The Hundred.

“It will be special to make history, especially with a women’s match at such a big ground. We’ve played in front of some large crowds in India and it’s always a great experience for the players," she added.

On the other hand, "Beth Barrett-Wild, Head of The Hundred Women's competition said, "It’s so good to finally be able to confirm the involvement of some of the superstars from the India team. They’re a hugely exciting group of players and they’ll bring a lot to the competition.

“I can’t wait for July 21, I can’t wait for the whole competition, and I can’t wait for fans to see these world-class players doing what they do best.”