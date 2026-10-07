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Smriti Mandhana era begins: From India’s batting star to all-format captain

Smriti Mandhana has come a long way since making her India debut at 16 in 2013, breaking major batting records along the way before taking charge as the team's new captain. Let us take a close look at her illustrious career so far.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

Smriti Mandhana era begins: From India’s batting star to all-format captain
Smriti Mandhana's journey from teenager to captain. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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Smriti Mandhana is one of the biggest names in women's cricket currently, who is known for her consistency and ability to perform on biggest stage. Mandhana has been a major resource for the Indian women's side for over a decade now, as she made her international debut in 2013 at the tender age of 16.

Over the years, Mandhana has established herself as one of India's most dependable batters across all three formats. Now, she has finally taken over the leadership role from Harmanpreet Kaur, under whom India recently won the ODI World Cup in 2025, beating South Africa in the final.

Smriti Mandhana's journey in Indian cricket

Mandhana's international career began in 2013 when she was a teenager and gradually became a regular part of the side. She has captained Team India in 18 T20Is and 4 ODIs and has now been handed the full-time captaincy after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down from the role.

Her numbers with the bat are outstanding as well, as she has been a Trump Card for the Indian side in the department. In ODIs, Mandhana has over 5,400 runs to her name, including 14 centuries and 35 fifties. In 179 T20Is, she has scored 4,867 runs, including two centuries and 37 half-centuries.

Notably, she has played just nine Tests so far but has an average of over 52 in the format.

Mandhana becomes women's cricket's leading run-scorer

Smriti Mandhana scripted history in September this year during the Asia Cup when she slammed 124 off just 64 balls, which took her total international run tally past Mithali Raj. After the innings, Mandhana's total international run tally stood at 10,880 across formats, surpassing Mithali's 10,868 runs and making her the leading run-scorer in all three formats combined.

The same blistering innings by Mandhana brought her another major record as her century count reached 18 in international cricket, surpassing Australia's Meg Lanning.

Success with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Her leadership talent is not limited to international cricket as she has been leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and won the title twice, first in 2024 and the next one in 2026.

The Team India management surely had taken note of her leadership skills and offered her the biggest opportunity in her illustrious career. BCCI announced its ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour, which also includes Harmanpreet Kaur, but not as the skipper this time.

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