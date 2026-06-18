Smriti Mandhana creates T20I history with record no cricketer has ever achieved

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in cricket history with a unique T20I achievement unmatched by any men's or women's player. The India star continued her prolific run with the bat, setting a new benchmark in the format and reinforcing her status as one of the game's modern greats.

Smriti Mandhana has made history by rewriting the record books. The Indian vice-captain is the first player ever—across both men's and women's cricket—to achieve 600 fours in T20I matches. She reached this remarkable milestone during India’s 95-run triumph over the Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Opening the batting at Headingley, Mandhana reached the milestone in her signature style, slicing through the off-side field to record her 600th four. She finished the innings with an impressive 74 runs off 47 balls, showcasing a series of ground strokes that brought her career total to 604 fours in just 168 T20I matches.

New Zealand's seasoned player Suzie Bates ranks second on the all-time list with 521 fours. The disparity is even more significant in the men's game, where Babar Azam leads with 477 boundaries, followed by Ireland’s Paul Stirling with 449 and India’s Rohit Sharma with 383. Mandhana truly stands out in her own league.

While the shortest format of cricket often emphasizes aerial power-hitting and clearing the boundary, Mandhana has achieved her success through precise timing, strategic placement, and skillfully navigating the infield, particularly during powerplay overs. Her blend of traditional technique and raw power has solidified her reputation as one of the most elegant and reliable run-scorers in the sport.

Additionally, her innings allowed her to surpass Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, setting a new record for the most half-centuries for India in the tournament with 6 scores of 50 or more.

India's Dominance Over the Netherlands

On Wednesday, her record-setting performance came as she partnered with Shafali Verma to establish a 115-run opening partnership, setting the stage for India’s highest-ever total in a Women’s T20 World Cup match. The team scored 209 runs against the Dutch bowlers, before bowling them out for 114, clinching a significant 95-run victory. Dutch captain Babette de Leede was the top scorer for her team with 28 runs, but Verma complemented her explosive batting with a stellar bowling performance, taking three wickets.

Sree Charani capped off India's dominant win by taking four wickets in her four overs.

India, along with Mandhana, who has been impressive this World Cup with back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games, aims to maintain this momentum. Their next challenge will be against fellow title contenders South Africa in the third group-stage match on Sunday.

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