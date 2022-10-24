Smriti Mandhana buys new Range Rover Evoque worth Rs 72.09 lakh

Smriti Mandhna

Ace Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is a proud owner of a new Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. An image of the cricket player taking delivery of her new prized possession is going viral online. The SUV appears in the Silicon Silver shade and is available in the fully laden top variant in India. The Evoque is the smallest Range Rover that you can get in the automaker's line-up and is priced at Rs. 72.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

As far as the interior is concerned, the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque gets a list of features, such as a 3D surround camera, a PM 2.5 filter with cabin air ionisation, a new Pivi Pro infotainment system and wireless charging with a phone signal booster. Moreover, the cabin has received a dual-tone colour scheme that is finished in Ebony and Deep Garnet shades.

It has a maximum claimed speed of 213 km/h (mph) and it can touch 0-100 kmph in 8.7 seconds, as claimed the manufacturer. The 1997 CC engine generates a maximum power of 150kw and it will deliver the torque between 1750 and 2500 revs/minute.

Along with its first luxury purchase, Smriti Mandhana owns the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Creta SUV. In recent times, the cricketer became the third Indian Vice-Captain to reach 3,000 runs in ODI cricket in September 2022, leaving behind the cricketers, namely Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.