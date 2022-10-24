Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Smriti Mandhana buys new Range Rover Evoque worth Rs 72.09 lakh

The SUV appears in the Silicon Silver shade and is available in the fully laden top variant in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 08:23 AM IST

Smriti Mandhana buys new Range Rover Evoque worth Rs 72.09 lakh
Smriti Mandhna

Ace Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is a proud owner of a new Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. An image of the cricket player taking delivery of her new prized possession is going viral online. The SUV appears in the Silicon Silver shade and is available in the fully laden top variant in India. The Evoque is the smallest Range Rover that you can get in the automaker's line-up and is priced at Rs. 72.09 lakh (ex-showroom). 

READ: PM Modi congratulates team India for their win against Pakistan with a special mention to Virat Kohli

As far as the interior is concerned, the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque gets a list of features, such as a 3D surround camera, a PM 2.5 filter with cabin air ionisation, a new Pivi Pro infotainment system and wireless charging with a phone signal booster. Moreover, the cabin has received a dual-tone colour scheme that is finished in Ebony and Deep Garnet shades.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by smriti mandhana (@smritiii_mandhana)

It has a maximum claimed speed of 213 km/h (mph) and it can touch 0-100 kmph in 8.7 seconds, as claimed the manufacturer. The 1997 CC engine generates a maximum power of 150kw and it will deliver the torque between 1750 and 2500 revs/minute.

READ: SA vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 18

Along with its first luxury purchase, Smriti Mandhana owns the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Creta SUV. In recent times, the cricketer became the third Indian Vice-Captain to reach 3,000 runs in ODI cricket in September 2022, leaving behind the cricketers, namely Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 492 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.