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Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on Harmanpreet Kaur rift rumours; Check her viral Instagram story

Smriti Mandhana has broken her silence on rumours of a rift with Harmanpreet Kaur. The India women’s captain shared a special Instagram Story amid the ongoing speculation, drawing attention from fans and cricket followers on social media.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana breaks silence on Harmanpreet Kaur rift rumours; Check her viral Instagram story
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. (Credit: X)
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Following Harmanpreet Kaur's resignation as captain of the Indian women's cricket team across all formats, Smriti Mandhana reached out with a heartfelt message. This gesture served as a public demonstration of the mutual respect and strong bond shared between these two accomplished players, effectively countering speculation about potential friction between them.

"Its been a pleasure playing with you for so many years. Ten years of your leadership have been fantastic and together, we will strive to bring many more laurels for our nation," Smriti Mandhana stated on her Instagram story.

Mandhana's elevation to succeed Harmanpreet represents an exciting new phase for Indian women's cricket leadership. Harmanpreet assumed the T20I captaincy in 2016 and expanded her role to include ODI and Test formats in 2022. Her crowning achievement was steering India to their first-ever Women's Cricket World Cup victory. In her concluding role as India's captain, Harmanpreet delivered a second consecutive Asian Games gold medal.

Mandhana emerged as the natural successor to Harmanpreet. Beyond her exceptional batting prowess, she has cultivated valuable leadership experience through her international career and her tenure leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to two Women's Premier League (WPL) championships.

While reports suggested that Harmanpreet and Mandhana, despite their previously harmonious working relationship, had experienced some tension regarding the captaincy position, with insiders claiming they had "been at odds for some time," Mandhana's recent social media post tells a contrasting narrative. Shortly after receiving her appointment as India's new captain, she paid tribute to Harmanpreet's contributions and reflected fondly on their years of partnership.

Following India's early exit from the T20 World Cup held in the UK this year, cricket legend Mithali Raj expressed to PTI that the selection committee should have promoted Mandhana two to three years earlier, while simultaneously raising concerns about Harmanpreet's performance and physical condition.

"I thought she would be given the captaincy of the ODI format two-three years back. She can still be the ODI and Test captain and the T20 captaincy could be given to someone younger like Shafali (Verma)," Mithali had said.

Given that women's cricket operates under considerably less scrutiny compared to the men's counterpart, this leadership transition misstep is not unprecedented. Similarly, when Harmanpreet assumed the ODI captaincy from Mithali following the 2022 World Cup, the relationship between these two seasoned veterans had deteriorated significantly.

Yet Mandhana's most recent social media update reveals a contrasting narrative. Shortly after being appointed as India's fresh captain, she expressed appreciation for Harmanpreet's contributions and reflected on their shared journey throughout their playing careers.

At 30 years old, Mandhana has been an integral part of the Indian cricket program since 2013 and brings prior captaincy experience from 18 T20 Internationals and four One-Day Internationals. Moving forward, she will assume complete leadership of the white-ball teams.

The accomplished left-handed batter has also demonstrated her leadership credentials in domestic and franchise competitions, particularly when she guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Women's Premier League championships in 2024 and 2026.

Mandhana stands as a cornerstone of Indian women's cricket, having accumulated over 10,000 runs across all formats. Her appointment signals the commencement of a transformative leadership chapter for the national team, succeeding Harmanpreet's captaincy period.

Also read| 10 matches in 26 days! Team India braces for T20I marathon against 2 big rivals – Check full schedule

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