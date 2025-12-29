FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Smriti Mandhana 62 runs away from breaking Shubman Gill's major record, set to become...

With each game, Smriti Mandhana is scripting history and is on the verge of adding another feather to her hat. If Mandhana manages to score 62 more run in the upcoming T20I game against Sri Lanka, she will break Shubman Gill's major record of the year.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of scripting history with her bat when she faces Sri Lanka in the 5th and final T20I game in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, December 30. If the Indian opener manages to score 62 runs in the upcoming match, she will surpass Shubman Gill's tally of 1,703 runs in the current year and become the leading run scorer across both men's and women's international cricket. She will not only surpass Gill but also legends like England's Joe Root and West Indies' Shai Hope's run tally as well. In 2025, Mandhana has so far scored 1,703 runs across all formats.

 

Mandhana recently also became the second Indian and fourth overall among women players to breach the 10,000-run mark in international cricket. She achieved this feat during the previous T20I match against Sri Lanka on Sunday. With this milestone, she joined an elite list of players like Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards.

 

Smriti Mandhana's international runs tally

 

In Tests, Mandhana has 629 runs to her name in seven matches and 12 innings, which she scored at an average of 57.18 and includes two centuries and three half-centuries.

 

In One Day Internationals (ODIs), Mandhana has amassed 5,322 runs in 117 games at an average of 48.38, which includes 14 centuries and 34 fifties. She is also the 6th highest run-scorer in the 50-over format. In T20Is, Mandhana has scored 4,102 runs in 157 matches at an average of 29.94, which includes one century and 32 half-centuries.

 

Meanwhile, Team India will play the fifth and final T20I game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, December 30, with an aim to clean sweep the 5-match series.

 

(With ANI inputs)

