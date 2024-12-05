Baroda made history by becoming the first Indian domestic team outside the IPL to reach 100 runs within a T20 PowerPlay.

Baroda made history in the final round of the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by achieving the highest-ever men’s T20 total during their match against Sikkim in Indore on Thursday.

Baroda surpassed the 300-run mark in just 17.2 overs, led by No. 3 Bhanu Pania’s impressive 42-ball century. They finished with a remarkable total of 349/5 in 20 overs, with Pania remaining unbeaten on 134 off 51 deliveries, including five fours and 11 sixes.

In a crucial match where they were missing India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Baroda started strong with openers Shashwat Rawat and Abhimanyusingh Rajput putting up a 92-run partnership in just five overs. Rajput scored a quickfire 53 off 17 balls before losing his wicket.

Baroda made history by becoming the first Indian domestic team outside the IPL to reach 100 runs within a T20 PowerPlay. The run-scoring continued at a rapid pace, with Baroda reaching 180 by the end of 10 overs, thanks to Pania and Shivalik Sharma's aggressive batting.

Baroda achieved the fastest team 200 in T20 history, reaching the milestone in just 10.3 overs. They surpassed the Indian team’s record score of 297/6 against Bangladesh and became only the third T20 side ever to score 300 in an innings. Baroda is the first domestic T20 team to achieve this feat, following Zimbabwe’s 344/4 against Gambia and Nepal’s 314/3 against Mongolia.

Heading into the match, Baroda was third in their group behind Saurashtra and Gujarat on Net Run Rate, tied on 20 points. A significant NRR boost was crucial for Baroda to secure a spot in the knockouts, provided all three teams won their respective matches.

