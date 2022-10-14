SMAT 2022: Prithvi Shaw scores 134 in 61 deliveries for Mumbai against Assam

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw continued his brilliant run with the bat, firing Mumbai to a third consecutive win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a blistering 134, his maiden hundred in T20s, against Assam in Rajkot on Friday.

Shaw smashed 13 fours and nine sixes in his 61-ball knock after Mumbai were invited to bat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. He found ideal support from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who contributed with 42 runs in a 114-run second-wicket stand.

Thanks to Prithvi Shaw’s heroics for the majority of the game, followed by Shivam Dube’s cameo of an unbeaten 7-ball 17* in the end, which included two fours and a six, Mumbai managed to end their innings at 230/3, thereby setting a massive target for Assam to chase. Shaw’s knock was a special one for him, as he notched up his maiden hundred in the format.

Prithvi Shaw has been very consistent of late and showed great potential while playing for India A in the unofficial games against New Zealand A. Even after giving his best in the recent past, Shaw failed to make a place in India’s squad for the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa at home.

Speaking of the snub, Shaw had revealed that was disappointed for not getting the callup, further adding that he had shifted his focus to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Since the start of this season, he's been in good form. Having begun with a bruising 113 for West Zone in their Duleep Trophy opener against Northeast, he followed that up with scores of 60 and 142 against a competent Central Zone attack, consisting of Ankit Rajpoot, Aniket Choudhary and Kumar Kartikeya, in the semi-finals.

Then part of India A's one-day squad that played New Zealand A in Chennai, Shaw smacked a 48-ball 77 to help clinch the series.