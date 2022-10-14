Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

SMAT 2022: Arjun Tendulkar claims career best figures as he takes 4 wickets against Hyderabad

Arjun Tendulkar bowled a maiden and conceded just 10 runs in his 4-over spell for Goa, for whom he switched ahead of the start of the domestic season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

SMAT 2022: Arjun Tendulkar claims career best figures as he takes 4 wickets against Hyderabad
Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar is a long way from emulating his father in the cricketing field, but he is most certainly on the right track. Son of the legendary Indian cricketer, Arjun recorded his best T20 bowling figures, scalping four wickets against Hyderabad in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-arm pacer dismissed his Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Verma in Jaipur on Friday, October 14.

READ: Watch: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam follows in MS Dhoni's footsteps, hands over the winning trophy to his teammates

Arjun Tendulkar bowled a maiden and conceded just 10 runs in his 4-over spell for Goa, for whom he switched ahead of the start of the domestic season from Mumbai. 

Arjun picked up the wicket of half-centurion and his Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Verma even as Hyderabad managed to post 177 for 6 in their quota of 20 overs.

Arjun did not pick up a wicket in his first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match for Goa against Tripura on October 11. However, he picked up 2 wickets and gave away 20 runs in Goa's second match against Manipur on the following day in Jaipur.

READ: 'Send this guy to Melbourne', Netizens react as Prithvi Shaw scores career best 134 in 61 deliveries against Assam

On Friday, Hyderabad rode on Tanmay Agarwal, their captain's 41-ball 55, and Tilak's 46-ball 62 to post 177.

Goa is placed second in Group B with two wins in as many matches so far.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dussehra Ravan Dahan: Five places in Delhi where you can go to watch it
Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji pose for paps
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dragon fruit: 5 health benefits of this exotic looking fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.