Sledging off-field? Aussie captain Tim Paine seeks Virat Kohli's 'permission' to start Test series in Brisbane

Sledging and Australia Cricket seem to go hand-in-hand. It's like the age-old habit of firing potshots at the opposition camps before a particular series has even begun.

Staying true to their habits, Australia captain Tim Paine has fired the first round of shots. India’s Test tour Down Under is one year away and Paine already has questions for counterpart Virat Kohli.

Speaking at a presser after Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs, Paine said they will seek the Indian captain’s “permission” to start the Test series in Brisbane. He said they will also try to convince Kohli to play a Day-Night Test match.

Last year, India had refused to play a Day-Night Test against Australia in Adelaide while Kohli’s men on Sunday wrapped up a pink ball match against Bangladesh inside seven sessions in Kolkata.

“Yeah, well, we will be certainly trying. We will have to run that by Virat (Kohli). We will get an answer from him at some stage I’m sure. That’s where we like to start our summer and it has been for a long long time except for last summer,” Paine said when asked if Australia would want to start the Border-Gavaskar series at Brisbane.

Tim Paine gives Virat Kohli a little clip in the post-game presser The Aussie captain is keen to play against India in Brisbane next summer! pic.twitter.com/NCmGqua67s — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 24, 2019

“As I said we’ll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe even get a Pink-ball Test if he’s in a good mood. So we’ll wait and see,” the Aussie skipper said.

“The reason we win games of cricket in Gabba is that we outplay our opposition, that does not change depending on the venue,” he said.

“The venue does not matter, it is about skill and execution. But certainly, we enjoy playing here which allows you to settle into the game a little quicker.”

Australia are touring India for a three-match ODI series in January next year.