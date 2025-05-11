Indian opener and left-handed batter Smriti Mandhana has made history by scoring her 11th century in women's One Day International cricket.

The Indian women's cricket team’s opener, Smriti Mandhana, just hit her 11th ODI century during the tri-series final against Sri Lanka. She delivered an impressive performance, scoring 116 runs and hitting a couple of sixes along the way. Throughout her innings, she was involved in two partnerships that exceeded 70 runs.

In addition to her century, Mandhana made history by becoming the player with the most sixes in Women’s ODIs, surpassing Harmanpreet Kaur, who has 53 sixes in her career. She also ranks third for the most hundreds in women’s ODIs, trailing only Australia’s Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (13). Mandhana has now moved ahead of England’s Tammy Beaumont, who previously held the third spot.

As the leading century-maker for India in Women’s ODIs, Mandhana has set a high bar, with Mithali Raj being the second-best, having scored six ODI hundreds for the country. In her 102nd ODI, Mandhana has amassed 4,473 runs at an average of 46.59, along with 31 half-centuries to her name.

Most Hundreds for India in WODIs



11 – Smriti Mandhana (102 innings)

7 – Mithali Raj (211 innings)

6 – Harmanpreet Kaur (125 innings)

3 – Punam Raut (73 innings)

2 – Thirush Kamini (37 innings)

2 – Jemimah Rodrigues (44 innings)

2 – Jaya Sharma (75 innings)

1 – Reshma Gandhi

When India batted first, Mandhana and Pratika Rawal (30) started off slowly, managing just 14 runs in the first five overs. However, they soon picked up the pace, putting together a solid 70-run partnership for the first wicket before Rawal was out. Mandhana then teamed up with Harleen Deol, forming a remarkable 120-run partnership for the second wicket, with Mandhana being particularly aggressive during this phase.

Although it took her 55 balls to reach her half-century, she accelerated impressively, scoring the next 66 runs off just 46 balls. Ultimately, she was dismissed by Dewmi Vihanga in the 33rd over, finishing her innings with a commendable 116 runs off 101 balls.

