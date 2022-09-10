Headlines

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Final live streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I match in India

Here's all you need to know about Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:53 AM IST

Five-time winners of the Asia Cup Sri Lanka face off against two-time champs Pakistan in the final of this year's edition on Sunday. The two teams crossed swords with each other in the dress rehearsal on Friday, with Dasun Shanak's men winning on five wickets courtesy of their impressive bowling unit. 

Wanindu Hasaranga was in red-hot form as he picked up three wickets, while both Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan also chipped in with two scalps each. Babar Azam's side meanwhile will be hoping to avenge the Super 4 loss, and they try to respond well in the summit clash. 

Pakistan's road to the final of Asia Cup 2022 has been a bumpy ride. They suffered a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India, before bouncing back with a strong win over Hong Kong. After reaching the Super 4 stage, not only did they avenge the loss against India, but Babar's side also beat Afghanistan in a last-ball thriller to seal their place in the final. 

READ| PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Sri Lanka meanwhile also began their campaign with a loss against Afghanistan, but they have won all of their subsequent matches against Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, and their opponents in final Pakistan. 

The Lankan Lions will be hoping to repeat their most recent heroics, while the Men in Green will hope to clinch the coveted trophy and reduce the gap between themselves and their Asian rivals. 

Here's all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

 

When will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match take place?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match will be played on Sunday, September 11.

READ| WATCH: 'Main kaptaan hu' irked Babar Azam to umpires after Rizwan appeal for DRS against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

Where will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match take place?

What time will Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. 

 

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match live on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

READ| 'Don't know who Urvashi Rautela is': Naseem Shah on romantic video shared by actress, watch video

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match live streaming in India?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

 

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan probable playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

