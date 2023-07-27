SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win series 2-0

Headlines

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Pakistan completed a dominant victory over Sri Lanka at the SSC, Colombo, winning by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test, thus sweeping the series 2-0. The match was effectively decided within three days, with one day witnessing only ten overs of play. Pakistan's Noman Ali played a pivotal role in the second innings, taking the first seven wickets, while Naseem Shah claimed the final three.

In the initial stages, Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 in just two sessions on the opening day. Subsequently, Pakistan unleashed a relentless batting display, amassing a colossal total of 576-5 declared, employing the Bazball strategy. This remarkable score included impressive fifties from Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Rizwan, a century from Agha Salman, and a commanding double-hundred from Abdullah Shafique.

Consequently, Sri Lanka faced an enormous first-innings deficit of 410 runs. Although the Sri Lankan openers made a promising start, accumulating 69 runs in 18 overs at an impressive run rate of nearly 4 runs per over, their momentum was disrupted after Madushka's departure. Subsequently, Sri Lanka consistently lost wickets at regular intervals, often falling victim to the cunning tactics of Noman Ali, who remained wicketless in the first innings.

The experienced No. 4, Angelo Mathews, proved to be the sole resistance as wickets tumbled at the other end. Mathews fought valiantly until the end, scoring an unbeaten 63*.  Ramesh Mendis provided some support to Mathews, contributing 36 runs for the seventh wicket.

Pakistan's impressive 2-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the away series has given them a remarkable headstart in the World Test Championship 2023-25. This win propels them to the top of the table with 24 points, surpassing their arch-rivals India. It is worth noting that India narrowly missed a 2-0 clean sweep due to persistent rain in the Caribbean.

