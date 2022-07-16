SL vs PAK 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in Galle

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

After a good series against Australia at home, amid the turmoil, Sri Lanka is all set to host Pakistan. The island nation will be facing the challenge of Pakistan in the first fixture of the bilateral Test series.

Sri Lanka are coming into this game after putting on a fighting comeback to level the series 1-1 against the Aussies.

Talking about Pakistan, they on the other hand, also faced Australia in their last red-ball outing, but lost the three-match series 1-0.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan – 1st Test in Galle

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Imam Ul Haq, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam, Angelo Mathews

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya

SL vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan, Dinesh Chandimal (C), Imam Ul Haq, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam (VC), Angelo Mathews, Faheem Ashraf, Dhananjaya de Silva, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Prabath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Match Details

The match begins at 10:00 AM IST and will take place at the Galle International Stadium, Galle from Saturday, July 16-20 The match can be live-streamed on Sony Sports Network television channels and on the SonyLIV app.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf