SL vs NZ T20I World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats, live streaming details, weather report and more

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the next Super 8 game, scheduled to be played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

After England confirmed its semi-final berth from Group 2, three teams will be fighting for the last spot left and the first game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be a crucial one. On one hand, co-hosts Sri Lanka lost to England in their Super 8 opener and will look to bounce back with a strong performance to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand, New Zealand's first Super 8 game against Pakistan was called off due to rain and earned one point from the match.

If the Kiwis lose their contest against Sri Lanka, they will likely need to register a massive win against England in their last Super 8 game to advance to the semis. Ahead of the crucial Super 8 game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, take a look at some of the important details like head-to-head records of both sides, live streaming info, weather report, and more.

SL vs NZ: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 28

NZ Won - 16

SL Won - 9 (Tied+W - 2)

No Result - 1

Last Five Matches - NZ (3), SL (2)

SL vs NZ Super 8: Live Streaming

The upcoming Super 8 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and also on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription. The match will begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the Toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

SL vs NZ Super 8: Weather Report

The next Super 8 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. As per reports, the temperature in Colombo is expected to be around 29 degrees, with a low of around 25 degrees. Moderate rain is also expected with showers likely during the daytime.

Sky on Wednesday in Colombo will have limited sunshine due to cloud cover and rain.

SL vs NZ Super 8: Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka - Dasun Shanaka (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson.