FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kerala gets Keralam, now Mamata Banerjee eyes West Bengal rename after BJP exit

IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe

The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets

DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here

Who was Mayank Pawar? MTV Splitsvilla 7 contestant and Mr India winner dies at 37, moved Sunny Leone to tears on MTV show

SL vs NZ T20I World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats, live streaming details, weather report and more

Pilot's Call is Final: DGCA announces new stringent mandates, tells airlines to put safety first, not profit

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna kick off pre-wedding festivities with cricket match in 'Virosh Premier League'

Delhi govt covers 3.97 lakh widows, 1.31 lakh divyang beneficiaries under Ayushman Scheme: CM Rekha Gupta

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Tragic Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

Jharkhand Plane Crash: 'My Son Saved Many Lives, Now He's Gone' Father Of Pilot Who Died In Crash

Jharkhand Plane Crash: 'My Son Saved Many Lives, Now He's Gone' Father Of Pilot Who Died In Crash

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets

Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 le

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeCricket

CRICKET

SL vs NZ T20I World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats, live streaming details, weather report and more

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the next Super 8 game, scheduled to be played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

SL vs NZ T20I World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats, live streaming details, weather report and more
SL vs NZ Super 8 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After England confirmed its semi-final berth from Group 2, three teams will be fighting for the last spot left and the first game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be a crucial one. On one hand, co-hosts Sri Lanka lost to England in their Super 8 opener and will look to bounce back with a strong performance to stay alive in the tournament. On the other hand, New Zealand's first Super 8 game against Pakistan was called off due to rain and earned one point from the match.

 

If the Kiwis lose their contest against Sri Lanka, they will likely need to register a massive win against England in their last Super 8 game to advance to the semis. Ahead of the crucial Super 8 game between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, take a look at some of the important details like head-to-head records of both sides, live streaming info, weather report, and more.

 

SL vs NZ: Head-to-head record

 

Total Matches Played - 28

NZ Won - 16

SL Won - 9 (Tied+W - 2)

No Result - 1

Last Five Matches - NZ (3), SL (2)

 

SL vs NZ Super 8: Live Streaming

 

The upcoming Super 8 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and also on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription. The match will begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the Toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

 

SL vs NZ Super 8: Weather Report

 

The next Super 8 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. As per reports, the temperature in Colombo is expected to be around 29 degrees, with a low of around 25 degrees. Moderate rain is also expected with showers likely during the daytime.

 

Sky on Wednesday in Colombo will have limited sunshine due to cloud cover and rain.

 

SL vs NZ Super 8: Predicted Playing XI

 

Sri Lanka - Dasun Shanaka (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Dilshan Madushanka.

 

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kerala gets Keralam, now Mamata Banerjee eyes West Bengal rename after BJP exit
Kerala gets Keralam, now Mamata Banerjee eyes West Bengal rename after BJP exit
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid ongoing fraud probe
IDFC First Bank Pays Up: Rs 583 Crore credited to Haryana Govt amid fraud probe
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film, says 'secular Kerala state has been portrayed wrongly'
The Kerala Story 2: Kerala High Court slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah film
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 learjets
Baramati crash fallout: DGCA launches safety audit of VSR Ventures, grounds 4 le
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
DNA Fact Check: Rs 19.5 Lakh a Month on Rs 18,000 Investment? Know truth here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement