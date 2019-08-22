Headlines

Cricket

SL vs NZ: Sri Lanka to bat in second test against New Zealand

Both teams made one change from the first test with New Zealand bringing in seam bowling all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for specialist spinner Mitchell Santner.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 03:53 PM IST

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat in the second and final test against New Zealand in Colombo on Thursday.

The start was delayed due to rain and three hours of play were lost on the opening day of a match New Zealand must win to level the series after the hosts won the opener in Galle by six wickets.

Both teams made one change from the first test with New Zealand bringing in seam bowling all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for specialist spinner Mitchell Santner.

The hosts drafted in off-spinner Dilruwan Perera for Akila Dananjaya, who was reported by the umpires for a suspect bowling action after his six-wicket match haul in Galle.


Teams:

Sri Lanka - Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara.

New Zealand - Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Trent Boult.

