Cricket

Cricket

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals world record in Tests, becomes 2nd batter to...

The left-handed batsman impressed by scoring a century on the first day of the first Test match against New Zealand.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 09:42 PM IST

SL vs NZ: Kamindu Mendis equals world record in Tests, becomes 2nd batter to...
Kamindu Mendis
Kamindu Mendis has made a significant mark in the history books by equaling a world record previously held solely by Pakistan's Saud Shakeel. Since his debut, Mendis has been excelling in Test cricket and has continued to showcase his exceptional form. The left-handed batsman impressed by scoring a century on the first day of the first Test match against New Zealand.

Upon reaching the 50-run mark, Mendis achieved a remarkable feat by equaling a world record. He now stands as the second batsman, alongside Saud Shakeel, to score more than 50 runs in an innings in seven consecutive Test matches. Previously, Mendis shared the second spot with esteemed players such as Sunil Gavaskar, Bert Sutcliffe, Saeed Ahmed, and Basil Butcher.

Mendis has the opportunity to surpass Saud Shakeel and claim the record as his own if he manages to exceed the 50-run mark in any innings of the second Test match.

Kamindu Mendis made his Test debut against Australia in Galle in 2022, where he scored an impressive 61 runs in the only innings he played. In his second Test match against Bangladesh in March 2024, Mendis showcased his talent by scoring twin centuries. He scored an unbeaten 92 and 9 in the subsequent game of the series.

Mendis showcased his exceptional talent in his fourth Test match against England i-n Manchester, where he delivered a remarkable century in the second innings. The 25year-old also displayed his prowess with scores of 74 and 4 in the Lords Test match.

In the third Test match at the Oval, Mendis once again proved his worth by scoring a brilliant 64 in Sri Lanka's first innings, contributing significantly to his team's victory. With a century against New Zealand, Mendis has now equaled the world record. Should he achieve another fifty-plus score in the upcoming Test match, Mendis will solidify his position as the sole batsman in world cricket to hold this prestigious record.

