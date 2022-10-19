Headlines

SL vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Netherland Match 9, T20 World Cup 2022

Check out all the details related to dream11 for Sri Lanka's final qualifying match against the Netherlands in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will play the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 20) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. This will be the last game for both the teams in Group A. Netherlands have won their first two matches and are placed in the first position in the points table. 

READ: ICC World Cup 2022: Bowlers lead West Indies as they beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in their second qualifying game

However, they have still not qualified for the next stage. If they lose this game and Namibia beat the United Arab Emirates in their next game, the Netherlands might face an early exit because they have the lowest net run rate among all three teams. 

Sri Lanka on the other hand faced a humiliating defeat to Namibia but rose to the occasion and thrashed UAE by 79 runs to earn their first points. If they win against the Netherlands, they would advance to the Super 12 stages, and their net run rate is not an issue as they are far ahead of the Netherlands. 

SL vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-keepers: Scott Edwards, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Max O’Dowd, Pathum Nissanka (c), Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Colin Ackermann, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana (vc)

READ: Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan much awaited T20 World Cup clash, netizens react

SL vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen

Match Details:

Date & Time: Thursday, October 20 at 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria

